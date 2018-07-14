5 Indian all-rounders whose 2019 World Cup dream might remain just a dream

Moving towards the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, all teams are gearing up and preparing schedules in order to provide good exposure to their players. India, as we know, are playing England at the latter's home turf and so far, have done exceptionally well, beating the hosts 2-1 in the T20Is and leading 1-0 in the 3 match ODI series.

India's current ODI set-up comprises players who are nearly-certain to be part of the squad for the 2019 World Cup, which is less than a year away. However, there are a few players who will be hoping for a call-up, but might not be able to make it.

Here are five such all-rounders:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Once termed as India's golden all-rounder, Jadeja has seen a marked decline in his batting abilities and has also failed to give impressive bowling performances in the recent past. After the extraordinary all-round performances he gave in the 2013 Champions Trophy, his contributions as a limited overs cricketer have only reduced.

He did not do much in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup either, coming in to bat at number 7. Although India managed to scalp 60 wickets in total, in 6 group matches, Jadeja was not instrumental in picking them. He failed to finish off matches, something that was expected from him and the only constant in his game seemed to be his fielding abilities. He has remained a top-notch fielder, but his utility and relevance as a limited overs cricketer are waning.