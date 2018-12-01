×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Indian batsmen who could lose their spots if they fail in the Australia Tests

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.50K   //    01 Dec 2018, 10:31 IST

The onus will once again be on skipper Virat Kohli to lead India's batting charge
The onus will once again be on skipper Virat Kohli to lead India's batting charge

India's tour of Australia has already kicked off with the T20I series drawn at 1-1. Now the focus shifts to the 4-match Test series which will start from December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

The Test squad of India is different from their limited-overs squads. Quite a few experienced players will be making their way back into the team. The focus will be on India's batsmen as they try and adapt to the Australian pitches.

For some of the Indian players, the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a make or break series. Here are five Indian batsmen who could potentially lose their Test spots if they fail in Australia.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane will be under the scanner in this series
Ajinkya Rahane will be under the scanner in this series

Ajinkya Rahane is a classic batsman with a superb technique and great attributes of a Test cricketer. His balance at the crease and compact technique enabled him to score runs all over the world.

Rahane was India's most accomplished batsman overseas throughout the away season in 2013/14. In fact, he is one of the few Indian batsmen who has played more matches overseas and averages better than the home.

Rahane's batting average outside India is 46.33, which is way better than his average of 34.55 in India. He has 6 centuries overseas while only 3 at home. This proves that he has got all the techniques and abilities to conquer the world.

But of late runs are coming for Rahane, neither at the overseas nor at home. He has been struggling for runs for two years now. In 2017 he averaged just 34.63 with just 1 century to his name. 2018 has been even worse, in 9 matches he has scored 445 runs at an average of 29.67 without a single hundred.

Rahane's recent England tour wasn't great in which he averaged just 25.70. Against a weaker test side like West Indies at home, he couldn't get a century. In fact, he has now played 13 matches without a century. So a failure on this tour may see him being dropped from the Test team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay Ajinkya Rahane
Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Sportskeeda is just a dream place for a sports fan like me. I want to learn and write. Passionate about cricket and football. Watch a little bit of WWE also. Let's get connected via sports.
5 Indian players who could be on their last Australia tour
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who could be on their last tour to...
RELATED STORY
Predicted Indian squad for Australia Tests 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Top 5 Indian batsmen with...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian run-getters against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
To win Test series, other Indian batsmen need to support...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
IND 358/10 & 199/1 (41.1 ov)
CAXI 544/10
LIVE
Day 4 | India lead Cricket Australia XI by 13 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us