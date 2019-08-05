×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Indian batsmen with most 50 plus scores in ODI cricket

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
108   //    05 Aug 2019, 17:24 IST

Tendulkar is hailed as the most complete batsman in the history of the game
Tendulkar is hailed as the most complete batsman in the history of the game

Indian batsmen have enthralled and captivated cricket aficionados across the world with their ethereal deeds with the willow in ODI cricket.

From Kapil Dev’s belligerent 175 that saved India from the jaws of defeat in the 1983 World Cup, to Sachin Tendulkar’s magical 143 at Sharjah, where the Australian bowling attack was smashed to a pulp, to the murderous 183 that Dhoni conjured against Sri Lanka, to Virat Kohli’s blistering 133 at Hobart that just pulverised the opposition, Indian batsmen have produced some riveting performances in ODI cricket.

In this article, let us look at five Indian batsmen who have the most fifty plus scores in ODI cricket.

#5 MS Dhoni - 83 Fifty plus scores

Dhoni will go down as the greatest wicket keeper produced by India in ODIs
Dhoni will go down as the greatest wicket keeper produced by India in ODIs

At no.5, comes India’s greatest wicket keeper batsman, MS Dhoni. In an illustrious career spanning 15 years, Dhoni has scored 73 fifties and 10 hundreds in ODI cricket, which translates to 83 fifty plus scores in ODI cricket.

His ability to take the match deep, and his ability to back himself in the face of adversity makes Dhoni arguably the greatest finisher in the history of ODI cricket. Additionally, he is only the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to feature in 350 ODIs for India.

RECORD: Innings: 297, Runs: 10773, Average: 50.57, 50’s: 73, 100’s: 10, 50+ Scores: 83

#4 Sourav Ganguly - 94 Fifty plus scores

Watching Ganguly bat, was like watching a stream in full flow
Watching Ganguly bat, was like watching a stream in full flow

Sourav Ganguly will go down as the greatest left hander produced by India in ODI cricket. ‘The Prince Of Calcutta’ played 300 innings for India and scored 22 hundreds and 72 fifties, taking his tally of fifty plus scores to 94.

Advertisement

Watching Ganguly bat was like watching a stream in full flow. His flowing cover drive through the off side and his towering sixes over mid-wicket made him an absolute joy to watch.

At the top of the order, Ganguly formed a formidable opening combination with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The two icons dismantled several bowling attacks and are the most successful opening pair in ODI cricket.

RECORD: Innings: 300, Runs: 11363, Average: 41.02, 50’s: 72, 100’s: 22, 50+ Scores: 94

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 5 batsmen with the most 50-plus scores across all editions
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen with the most 50+ scores in ODIs in this decade
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams with most 350+ scores in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Batsmen With The Highest Average in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen with most centuries in successful ODI chases
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with most runs in ODI finals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current batsmen with the best average in ODI cricket 
RELATED STORY
3 Tendulkar ODI records that have been broken by Indian batsmen after his retirement
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top four teams with most individual 150s in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 43/1 (18.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Drinks: England need 355 runs to win
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us