5 Indian batsmen with most 50 plus scores in ODI cricket

Tendulkar is hailed as the most complete batsman in the history of the game

Indian batsmen have enthralled and captivated cricket aficionados across the world with their ethereal deeds with the willow in ODI cricket.

From Kapil Dev’s belligerent 175 that saved India from the jaws of defeat in the 1983 World Cup, to Sachin Tendulkar’s magical 143 at Sharjah, where the Australian bowling attack was smashed to a pulp, to the murderous 183 that Dhoni conjured against Sri Lanka, to Virat Kohli’s blistering 133 at Hobart that just pulverised the opposition, Indian batsmen have produced some riveting performances in ODI cricket.

In this article, let us look at five Indian batsmen who have the most fifty plus scores in ODI cricket.

#5 MS Dhoni - 83 Fifty plus scores

Dhoni will go down as the greatest wicket keeper produced by India in ODIs

At no.5, comes India’s greatest wicket keeper batsman, MS Dhoni. In an illustrious career spanning 15 years, Dhoni has scored 73 fifties and 10 hundreds in ODI cricket, which translates to 83 fifty plus scores in ODI cricket.

His ability to take the match deep, and his ability to back himself in the face of adversity makes Dhoni arguably the greatest finisher in the history of ODI cricket. Additionally, he is only the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to feature in 350 ODIs for India.

RECORD: Innings: 297, Runs: 10773, Average: 50.57, 50’s: 73, 100’s: 10, 50+ Scores: 83

#4 Sourav Ganguly - 94 Fifty plus scores

Watching Ganguly bat, was like watching a stream in full flow

Sourav Ganguly will go down as the greatest left hander produced by India in ODI cricket. ‘The Prince Of Calcutta’ played 300 innings for India and scored 22 hundreds and 72 fifties, taking his tally of fifty plus scores to 94.

Watching Ganguly bat was like watching a stream in full flow. His flowing cover drive through the off side and his towering sixes over mid-wicket made him an absolute joy to watch.

At the top of the order, Ganguly formed a formidable opening combination with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The two icons dismantled several bowling attacks and are the most successful opening pair in ODI cricket.

RECORD: Innings: 300, Runs: 11363, Average: 41.02, 50’s: 72, 100’s: 22, 50+ Scores: 94

