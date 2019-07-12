5 Indian batsmen with most runs in a single edition of the World Cup

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 799 // 12 Jul 2019, 13:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar has scored over 2000 runs in World Cup cricket Sourav Ganguly of India on his way to a century

The World Cup is the biggest stage in the game of cricket. It is the stage where fables are written, legends are born, and history is made. A cricketer can etch his name in the annals of history and be remembered forever by performing at the cricketing extravaganza.

Indian batsmen, over the years, have enthralled and bewitched cricket lovers across the globe with some ethereal performances at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’. Kapil Dev’s stunning 175 will forever be etched in the minds of Indian cricket aficionados. His knock rescued India from a precarious 17/5 and enabled them to get past Zimbabwe.

And, amongst the various gems that Sachin Tendulkar conjured in his unprecedented career, the 98 he scored against arch-rivals Pakistan will go down as one of his best, because it came in a knockout game in the 2003 World Cup. And, MS Dhoni’s magnificent 91* in the 2011 World Cup final will be remembered by Indian fans forever, as it helped the country lift their World Cup after 28 years.

In this article, let us look at five Indian batsmen with the most number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

#5.Sourav Ganguly - 465 Runs (2003 World Cup)

Sourav Ganguly of India

In the 2003 World cup, Sourav Ganguly was in scintillating form with the bat. The former Indian Captain amassed 465 runs, including 3 hundreds, at an average of 58.12.

The elegant left-hander scored 112* against minnows Namibia, 107* against Kenya in the Group stage, and another 111* against the same opponent in the semi-final. Ganguly played a crucial role, along with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, in enabling India to reach the final of the event.

Record: Innings:11, Runs:465, Average:58.12, 100’s:3

1 / 4 NEXT