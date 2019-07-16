5 Indian Batsmen With The Highest Average in ODI Cricket

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 16 Jul 2019, 14:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli has carried Sachin Tendulkar's legacy forward in ODI cricket

The batting average is the measure of the consistency of a batsman. It highlights his ability to adjust to different conditions, make technical tweaks and thrive at the highest level. Indian batsmen, over the years, have enthralled and bewitched cricket aficionados across the world with their resplendent deeds with the willow.

Sachin Tendulkar was the flag bearer of the Indian batting line up for almost a quarter of a century. The master’s ability to make difficult shots look ridiculously easy marked him out as a genius. The age of Tendulkar also saw the emergence of other batting stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

And, after the retirement of Tendulkar, Virat Kohli has carried the legacy of the master forward and has emerged as the monarch of all that he has surveyed.

In this article, let us look at five Indian batsmen with the highest average in ODI cricket.

(All stats have been updated till the 16th of July, 2019)

#5 Shikhar Dhawan - 44.91

Shikhar Dhawan has provided several explosive starts for India at the top of the order

At No.5, comes the dynamic left-handed opener, Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan, along with Rohit Sharma, has been instrumental in providing India explosive starts at the top of the order. They are the second most successful Indian opening pair, after the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan has played 129 innings for India so far, and scored 5480 runs at an average of 44.91, including 17 hundreds and 27 fifties. Dhawan’s bludgeoning cove drive through the off side, and his ability to whip the ball past mid-wicket with ridiculous ease makes him a joy to watch.

RECORD: Innings: 129, Runs: 5480, Average: 44.91, 100s: 17, 50s: 27

Advertisement

#4 Ambati Rayudu - 47.05

Rayudu played 50 innings for India and averaged 47.05

Ambati Rayudu occupies the No.4 spot in the list. The stylish Indian batsman played 50 innings in ODI cricket and scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05, including 3 hundreds and 10 fifties. Rayudu had a short career for India, as he made his debut only at the age of 27, and was continuously in and out of the side.

Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in July 2019, after he was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad.

RECORD: Innings: 50, Runs: 1694, Average: 47.05, 100s: 3, 50s: 10

1 / 3 NEXT