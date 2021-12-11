5 Indian batters who scored the most ODI runs under Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy stint ended earlier this week and Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI team going forward. The decision to change the ODI skipper surprised many members of the cricket universe because Kohli had an excellent record as captain in the one-day internationals.

India played 95 ODIs under Virat Kohli, losing only on 27 occasions. The Men in Blue qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals under Kohli's leadership.

Quite a few Indian cricketers brought their 'A' game to the table in ODIs under him. In this listicle, we will look at the top five Indian batters with the most ODI runs in matches where Kohli led the Men in Blue.

#1 Virat Kohli - 5,449 runs

Virat Kohli led the Indian team from the front in the 50-over format by scoring the most runs while he played as the ODI skipper. The right-handed batter amassed 5,449 runs in 91 innings at an incredible batting average of 72.65.

Kohli registered 21 centuries and 27 fifties in this format while playing as the captain. His strike rate was close to 100, while his highest score was 160*.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 4,110 runs

The new captain of the Indian ODI team, Rohit Sharma, played 77 ODIs under Virat Kohli's captaincy. The Hitman got an opportunity to bat in 76 innings, where he scored 4,110 runs at an average of 61.34.

Rohit was the only batter to score an ODI double hundred under Kohli's leadership. His highest score was 264, while he batted at a strike rate of 93.94.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 3,162 runs

Shikhar Dhawan scored seven hundreds under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Shikhar Dhawan was the most successful left-handed Indian batter in ODIs under Virat Kohli. The southpaw played 70 ODI innings, scoring 3,162 runs at a strike rate of 95.90.

Dhawan recorded seven hundreds and 19 fifties in those 70 innings, with his highest score being 143.

#4 MS Dhoni - 1,513 runs

MS Dhoni played his last ODI match in 2019

Although MS Dhoni played his last ODI match in 2019, he holds the record for the most runs by a wicket-keeper batter in ODIs under Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter aggregated 1,513 runs in 44 innings at a superb batting average of 56.03.

Dhoni recorded one century and 11 fifties under Kohli. He was out for a duck only once, the lowest among all five names present on the list.

#5 KL Rahul - 1,253 runs

KL Rahul scored four ODI centuries under Virat Kohli

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane and Kedar Jadhav were the other Indian batters who scored more than 1,000 ODI runs under Virat Kohli. Rahul had the highest aggregate among them as he scored 1,253 runs at an average of 43.20.

The wicket-keeper batter registered four hundreds and seven fifties under Kohli, with his batting strike rate being 90.20. According to reports, Rahul will soon become the new vice-captain of the Indian ODI team.

