5 Indian-born players who represented England cricket team

Hussain had a fair amount of success as the captain of England Test team

In the history of cricket, a large number of players have represented different national teams in contrast to their origin of birth. Besides, some players featured for two different International teams.

In particular, England had provided the opportunity for a large number of players (of different origin) to represent their International cricket team. Even the present England limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan, had his roots in Ireland. In fact, he served the Ireland cricket team before he opted to play for England.

With the England-India series currently underway, let us look at five Indian-born players who had represented England cricket team.

#5 Colin Cowdrey

Cowdrey scored 22 Test tons for England

Cowdrey, the former England batting legend, was born in India on Dec 24, 1932. Though he was born in Ootacamund (Ooty), his birthplace was usually misreported as Bangalore.

Colin Cowdrey was the first cricketer in the history of cricket to play 100 Test matches. Cowdrey played a total of 114 Test matches and a solitary ODI for England. Colin was the third leading century-maker for England in Test cricket with 22 tons alongside Wally Hammond.

After his retirement, he became the President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 1986. Later, he served the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 1989–1993. He breathed his last on Dec 4, 2000.

