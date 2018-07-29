Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against England

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
417   //    29 Jul 2018, 18:23 IST

India-England Test Series starts from August 1
India England Test Series starts from August 1

The England versus India Test battle is all set to begin when both the teams take the field on August 1 for the 1st of the 5 match Test series. The series promises to be an evenly contested one as both the teams have their own set of positives as well as some unanswered questions which might come to bother them as the series progresses. With India vying for the tag of best visiting side in the world, a series win in England would be a perfect start to the quest.

On the other side, England test side will try and not give anything away to the opposition. Given the brand of cricket that England plays, they won’t allow the Indians to settle in and gain an upper hand in any of the matches. Home conditions will be a big advantage for the Englishmen and they would try and exploit the conditions to the maximum and put Indian batsmen under pressure.

Usually it is the 1st Test in a long series that sets the tone for the rest of the narrative, this series seems to be no different. It is the bowlers that help win Test matches, as one should have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets to think of winning a Test match. Below are 5 Indian gentlemen who have picked the most Test wickets against England.

#5. Vinoo Mankad (1946-1952)

<p>
Vinoo Mankad was a batting all-rounder

Vinoo Mankad, at best, was a batting all-rounder. He was not famous for his slow left-arm bowling. However, it is no secret that England have always found it difficult to play against the spinners and Mankad’s accurate line and length was enough to castle English batsmen.

Best known for his world record opening partnership of 413 runs with Pankaj Roy, Mankad scored 231 runs against New Zealand at Chennai in that innings, and looked in absolute control of all the shots that he played. The record opening stand between the duo lasted 52 years and Mankad’s 231 was the highest Individual Test Score by an Indian batsman until Sunil Gavaskar surpassed it.

Against England, Mankad picked up 54 wickets in 11 matches at a healthy average of 23.12, the best bowling average featuring in this list, and a much better average than Mankad’s own career average of 32.32- a testimony to England’s batting woes against spin bowling. Mankad also went on to have reasonable amount of success with the bat against England.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Anil Kumble Kapil Dev
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 England Batsmen with most Test Runs against India
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Successful Test XI against England
RELATED STORY
India’s All-time XI to have played Test cricket in England
RELATED STORY
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
5 major worries for India ahead of Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
Five Best Test Innings by Indian Batsmen in England
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us