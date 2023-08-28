5 Indian cricketers who became champions in overseas leagues ft. Smriti Mandhana and Suresh Raina

Smriti Mandhana recently won the Women's Hundred cricket tournament as a part of the Southern Brave squad. Mandhana scored a four on the first ball she faced in the final against the Northern Superchargers. However, she lost her wicket on the next delivery.

Southern Brave still managed to score 139/6 in their innings. Danni Wyatt top-scored with a half-century. Chasing 140 for a win, the Northern Superchargers got all out for 105 runs. Smriti Mandhana and co. lifted the trophy. Mandhana played a big role in the championship win, scoring 238 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 133.70.

Fans should note that Mandhana is not the first Indian cricketer to win a trophy in an overseas league. Here's a list of five other Indian cricketers to have already achieved this feat.

#1 Suresh Raina won Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Suresh Raina retired from the IPL and all formats of Indian domestic cricket last year. After announcing retirement, he made himself available for other leagues and signed up with the Deccan Gladiators for the Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

The Gladiators emerged as the champions of the tournament. They defeated the New York Strikers to win the trophy. Raina scored 35 runs in seven matches. He got a chance to bat thrice, where he maintained a strike rate of 134.61.

#2 Pragyan Ojha won the US Masters T10 League 2023

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha lifted the inaugural US Masters T10 championship as a part of the Texas Chargers squad yesterday (August 27) in Florida. The Chargers beat the New York Warriors in a thrilling final, which ended with a Super Over.

Playing for the Chargers, Ojha scalped one wicket in three matches. He maintained a bowling strike rate of 12 in the tournament.

"I think it was all about the attitude that the guys had throughout the tournament. I think you've got to be very confident, that's what the T10 format is about. The batters are going to go after you," Ojha said after the winning the tournament.

#3 Yuvraj Singh won Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lifted the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy with the Maratha Arabians in 2019/20. The Arabians defeated the Deccan Gladiators in the summit clash to become the champions.

Singh played in five matches for the Arabians, where he scored 44 runs. Even after retirement, Singh smacked two fours and four sixes, batting at a brilliant strike rate of 169.23.

#4 Pravin Tambe won CPL 2020

Very few Indian cricketers have played in the Caribbean Premier League. One of the Indian stars to have been a part of this league is Pravin Tambe. The veteran leg-spinner joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

The Knight Riders remained undefeated throughout the league stage and then defeated the St. Lucia Zouks in the final to become the champions. Tambe scalped three wickets in three matches for the Knight Riders.

#5 Praveen Kumar won US Masters T10 League 2023

Another Indian player who won the US Masters T10 League is fast bowler Praveen Kumar. He was a part of the Texas Chargers squad for the T10 competition, but the Indian pacer did not make it to the playing XI for any of the games.

Nevertheless, he got a chance to be a part of a champion cricket team. It will be interesting to see if Kumar gets an opportunity to play next year.