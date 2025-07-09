5 Indian cricketers who could have excelled at Tennis ft. Virat Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday, July 7, attended Wimbledon 2025 with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The grass court Grand Slam attracts several celebrities, including sports personalities, every year.

Several Indian cricketers over the years have often expressed their interest in trying their hand at tennis, while some of them have already played the sport in their pastime.

Along with Virat Kohli, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, and batter Ajinkya Rahane also separately watched a Wimbledon match this year. Indian icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri have also been spotted attending the Championships.

Cricket and tennis are two sports that have certain factors in common. While Indians have excelled more in cricket, here are five such names who could have done well in tennis as well had they taken up the sport.

#5 Hardik Pandya

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - PBKS v MI - Source: Getty

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his hard-hitting ability and pure strength as a batter. Hardik has been seen smashing some powerful and massive sixes throughout his cricketing career and possesses a wide range of shots.

Given his muscle strength and ability to pull the ball well, Hardik is also known for his flat-batted sixes and slaps down the ground, similar to tennis shots. The all-rounder is also extremely fit and has the agility and speed to cover ground quickly, a characteristic that can be seen in his fielding, which is also important for tennis.

#4 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant during the second Test against England - Source: Getty

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is among the top players in the current Indian team. Pant is also known for his aggressive and fearless approach while batting. His strong hand-eye coordination, powerful hitting, and agility could make for some powerful serves and returns in tennis.

The left-hander is often seen moving around and playing unorthodox shots. His ability to move and change positions quickly, assess the ball, and react to it within a short period is also a key aspect that could help the star batter excel at tennis. Further, his ability to pull off one-handed sixes could also make for a good backhand.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

While former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is arguably among the greatest cricketers of all time, he has also expressed his love for racquet sports, particularly tennis. He has been seen playing tennis with his friends in the past as well.

Sachin Tendulkar has the qualities to excel in tennis. The veteran batter had exceptional hand-eye coordination and footwork, which are crucial skills in tennis for quick and precise movements. His ability to move around the crease quickly would also have helped him in the racquet sport. Above all, Sachin could handle pressure and stay focused in extremely difficult situations consistently over a long time, which is the biggest quality that could help him excel in tennis.

#2 MS Dhoni

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Former Indian captain, wicket-keeper batter, and great MS Dhoni is also someone who has been spotted playing tennis multiple times as a hobby. His love for tennis is known to all.

Dhoni's hand-eye coordination and quick hands, both as a batter and wicket-keeper, reflected through his lightning quick stumpings, are crucial skills required in tennis as well. His muscular body, fitness levels, and ability to handle pressure with a strategic mindset are also key factors to be considered. Moreover, Dhoni's background in multiple sports, such as football, also suggests that he would have excelled in tennis.

#1 Virat Kohli

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli is also among those cricketers who would tick most of the boxes off for tennis. Kohli, among the greatest batters of all time, is known for his exquisite timing of the cricket ball, quick running between the wickets, stamina, and fitness.

These factors would certainly benefit him in tennis with regards to court coverage and the ability to move quickly under pressure. His physique and energy levels are a big added advantage, along with his footwork and quick feet movement, all of which would help him deliver and receive serves well on the tennis court.

