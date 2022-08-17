5 Indian cricketers who would have been great in The Hundred

The Hundred is a professional white-ball tournament in England. The first edition of the tournament took place in July 2021. Southampton-based franchise Southern Brave were the inaugural champion.

Indian players are not allowed to participate in foreign T20 competitions because the BCCI does not provide them with NOCs. Hence, they are contractually obliged to only play in the Indian Premier League.

Even though The Hundred is not a T20 event, as the format in this competition is 100-balls-per-innings, no Indian players have got the go-ahead to take part in it.

However, in an alternate reality, we could see the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson dominating The Hundred and creating a bigger fanbase for themselves.

It's tempting to imagine which Indian players would have made the biggest splash in The Hundred if they were taking part. Well, here are five such players who are as likely as anyone to have succeeded in this new format.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been one of India's best players over the past couple of years. He burst onto the scene primarily due to his power-hitting abilities and has succeeded in various conditions and in various circumstances.

Although Pant has been underwhelming in T20 cricket for the national team, few doubt his abilities in the format. Plus, he is also a massive brand currently - his presence would have made The Hundred a lot more marketable.

IPL has seen Pant play several stunning knocks. He wouldn't have been any less destructive with 20 balls less in the innings.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is an exceptional talent who has shown his ability amply in IPL

Explosive opener Prithvi Shaw is one of the most talented young cricketers in India. He seemed destined for greatness from a very young age. However, he has not been in the scheme of things for the national team selection for quite some time.

If he got a chance to play in the Hundred, he could have played his natural game. He boasts an impressive record in the IPL - 1,588 runs at a strike rate of 147. Flat pitches in England for limited-overs cricket would suit his natural game even more.

This opportunity to play in the Hundred would also give the youngster more exposure to hone his game. He will be competing with some of the best talents not just in England, but across the globe.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sadly, Sanju Samson has become one of Indian cricket's biggest 'what if' players. He is an incredible talent who has failed to perform as well as expected, particularly for the national team.

However, he boasts of an impressive IPL record in recent times. Since 2018, he has scored 3,057 runs in 110 matches at a healthy average of 32 and a magnificent strike rate of 143.

Samson also led the Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022. He impressed fans and critics with the leadership abilities he exhibited throughout the course of the season.

His dazzling strokeplay would have been all the more impactful in an even shorter format. What's more, his impressive wicketkeeping abilities would have increased his value as a cricketer.

#4 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been the talk of the town in recent times. His IPL performances have been highly impactful, particularly at the death.

Arshdeep made his international debut against England in July. He has been the pick of the bowlers in the Indian team ever since his debut.

Arshdeep has good pace and an impeccable control over his line and length. The left arm angle also helps him in executing yorkers at will. Besides, he is an all-phase bowler - a rare commodity in T20 cricket these days.

In The Hundred, where an over can be either five or 10 balls long, Arshdeep would have been an ace in the pack for his team. His ability to hold his nerve at the end is invaluable in the shorter formats.

#5 Harshal Patel

The right-arm medium-paced bowler has been a revelation in the last couple of seasons in the IPL. He has picked up over 50 wickets at a mind-blowing strike rate and a very reasonable economy rate. He was bought back by RCB at the mega auction for over ₹10 crores.

Harshal is a thinking bowler. Although he is not the quickest, he has great control over his variations.

His guile as a T20 specialist would have ensured that he does well in the new format being used in England. With the captains having more flexibility in The Hundred as to the length of overs, his bowling would have had an accentuated effect.

