Top 5 Indian cricketers with the highest scores in yo-yo test

Yo-yo tests have been a big part of Indian cricket team’s fitness routine for several years now. Introduced by strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu in 2017, yo-yo tests measure cricketer’s endurance fitness levels.

Players like Yuvraj Singh, Sanju Samson and Ambati Rayudu have failed the yo-yo test in the past, while Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are regarded as some of the highest scorers in the yo-yo test.

How is a yo-yo test scored?

A yo-yo test score in cricket is calculated by measuring the number of shuttles done at a specific speed level.

During a yo-yo test, athletes begin with a speed level of 5 which involves one shuttle, and the test can go up to speed level 23 which is the highest one.

For example, reaching speed level 16 and then completing three shuttle runs at that level would be recorded as 16.3.

Here’s a look at the five Indian cricketers who have the highest score in yo-yo tests.

Ashish Nehra - 18.5

Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket in 2017

The left-arm pacer suffered from a slate of injuries throughout his playing career, but that didn’t stop him from being one of yo-yo test's best performers.

Despite taking the yo-yo test towards the end of his career, Ashish Nehra managed a score of 18.5. He revealed his score in an interview earlier.

Nehra admitted that past experiences with the blip test in 2002-03 and his love for running allowed him to score so highly in the yo-yo test.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya - 19

The Indian skipper is regarded as one of the fittest athletes

In what will come as a surprise to many cricket fans, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has only the fourth best score in yo-yo tests among Indian cricketers.

He has a yo-yo test score of 19, which has been beaten by several Indian cricketers over the years.

His score is matched by that of Hardik Pandya, with the all-rounder known for his fitness in the Indian team.

Manish Pandey - 19.2

Manish Pandey has a better score than Kohli

Apart from being a great fielder, Manish Pandey also holds the tag of having a better yo-yo test score than Virat Kohli.

The batsman’s yo-yo Test score of 19.2 from 2017 makes him one of the fittest players to play for India.

Mayank Dagar - 19.3

Mayank Dagar was part of KXIP's 2018 squad

Manish Pandey’s yo-yo test record was broken by a young Mayank Dagar in July 2018. The 24-year-old was part of Kings XI Punjab in 2018. Dagar is the nephew of former star opener Virender Sehwag.

While he never got a chance to showcase his talent in the IPL, he made headlines for his outstanding performance in the yo-yo test.

Ahmed Banday - 19.4

Ahmed Banday has the best Yo-yo test score amongst Indians

The top spot in the yo-yo test race goes to Jammu and Kashmir's opening batsman Ahmed Banday.

The youngster notched up a score of 19.4 during the 2018 domestic season, which remains the highest score recorded by an Indian cricketer till date.

Data acquired from theyoyotest.com