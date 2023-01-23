5 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood stars

Indian cricketers have become celebrities in the modern era. Current players have millions of fans across the world. They also feature in commercials to promote products and endorse many brands.

While some Indian cricketers have the same popularity as Bollywood stars, a few of them have even developed more fan followings. Over the years, there has been a love connection between Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars.

Quite a few cricketers have been in relationships with the divas of B-Town. Not all cricket-Bollywood couples got married, but here's a list of five who did.

#1 KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Earlier today, Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Athiya Shetty. The two celebrities had been dating for a few years now. Athiya even accompanied Rahul for the England tour, while she was spotted at stadiums during IPL 2022, cheering for Rahul's team Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul and Athiya got married in a private ceremony in Khandala. The duo shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram earlier today.

#2 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has also hitched to a Bollywood actress. Kohli, who is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, married Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017. Like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Virat and Anushka decided to organize a private wedding, with only close friends and family members invited.

Virat met Anushka while shooting for a shampoo commercial. The two started dating soon after, and almost five years later, tied the knot in Italy. The couple has a daughter named Vamika.

#3 Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC T20 World Cup 2007 winner Harbhajan Singh got married to British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra in 2015. Geeta was born in England, but she has worked in Bollywood films like Zila Ghaziabad, Mr. Joe B Carvalho, The Train and Dil Diya Hai.

Harbhajan and Geeta have one daughter and one son. Their daughter's name is Hinaya Heer Plaha, and they named their son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

#4 Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Another member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning squads to feature on this list is Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian all-rounder is married to Hazel Keech, a Bollywood actress of British origin.

Hazel has acted in various Bollywood films, namely Bodyguard, Maximum, Dharam Sankat Mein and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat. She married Yuvraj on November 30, 2016, and the couple have a son.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. Their affair had gained a lot of headlines in the 1990s.

Azharuddin first married Naureen in 1987. The marriage ended with a divorce seven years later. Azharuddin tied the knot with Sangeeta, but even their marriage ended in a divorce.

Media reports back then claimed that Azharuddin allegedly had an affair with badminton player Jwala Gutta, which led to a divorce between him and Sangeeta Bijlani in 2010. However, fans should note that the players denied the allegations.

