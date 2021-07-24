5 Indian cricketers who are not on social media

In the 70s and 80s, playing cricket for India was a way to earn a livelihood. Players had the pride of turning out for the country, of course. But unlike the stars of today, who are known for their fancy lifestyles, yesterday's cricketers had rather humble careers. They traveled in trains, were given meager salaries and were anything but lavish sportspersons.

The times have changed drastically. Cricketers of today lead grand lives and have access to the best of facilities. They also have star status that is unparalleled in world cricket. Most modern-day cricketers keep giving glimpses of their daily lifestyle and schedule to fans through social media.

A lot of retired Indian cricketers have also joined the social media bandwagon and are seen sharing their thoughts on the current state of affairs as well as nostalgic memories.

Indian cricketers not bitten by the social media bug

Even as the majority of current and past Indian cricketers have taken to social media like fish to water, a few have decided to stay away from the glare and prefer to keep their lives private. We take a look at five such Indian cricketers.

#1 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Indian legend Rahul Dravid is the first name that comes to mind when we talk of prominent cricketers missing from social media. The former India captain, who is currently coaching the Team India side in Sri Lanka, was a reserved character during his playing days as well. So it isn't surprising to see him stay away from social media. He has always preferred to let his work do all the talking.

Some of the youngsters have been fortunate to be guided by Rahul Dravid at an early stage in their careers.



I am sure this experience of having Rahul as their coach in an international assignment will help many youngsters to go on to become match winners for India #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/8BmMcg1P8X — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 18, 2021

Dravid does have a Facebook page, but there have been no updates on it for the past two years. In contrast, most of his contemporaries like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble are highly active on social media platforms.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo’s Raunak Kapoor on Instagram about his absence from social media, Dravid said last year:

“There’s no particular reason behind why I am not on social media but that I don’t see any reason why I need to be active. I communicate with people on my phone.”

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



DO NOT MISS THIS!



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

