5 Indian cricketers who suffered career-ending injuries on the field 

Indian cricket has reached its height now with countless laurels coming in the past few years. While the fan following and money in Indian cricket is currently at the highest level, there always remains a risk of injuries on the field. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but there have been multiple Indian cricketers who have suffered career-ending injuries on the field.

In this listicle, we will look back at the five instances when Indian cricketers picked up gruesome career-ending injuries.

#1 Ankit Keshri

A tragic incident took place during Cricket Association of Bengal’s Senior ODI knockout match on April 17, 2015. Former Bengal U-19 captain Ankit Keshri came in to field as a substitute in the game between East Bengal and Bhowanipore club.

A freak accident took place on the field when the 20-year-old Ankit ran hard for a catch and collided with left-arm pacer Sourav Mandal who was on his follow-through. Ankit fell unconscious and passed away after a cardiac arrest three days later.

#2 Anil Kumble

Back in 2002, Anil Kumble broke his jaw while playing a bouncer from West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon. It seemed like a serious injury, but Kumble continued to bat and even came out to bowl with a bandage later in the match.

In November 2008, during the third Test of the series against Australia, Kumble suffered a nasty finger injury, leaving a deep cut on his finger. He decided to retire from international matches after doctors suggested him to undergo medical treatment.

#3 Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim was hurt brutally in his right eye during the 2000 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh. A delivery from Anil Kumble hit batter Habibul Bashar's pads and ricocheted to wicket-keeper Karim.

He was caught off guard and the ball hit him in the right eye. Karim prematurely retired after suffering an irreparable injury.

#4 Raman Lamba

Raman Lamba played four Tests and 32 ODIs for India. Unlike the previous two Indian cricketers, Lamba did not suffer a career-ending injury while on national duty. He slipped into a coma after being hit on the temporal bone while fielding in Dhaka’s Premier League (DPL) in 1998.

He was playing for Abahani Krina Chakra in the final against Mohammedan Sporting Club at the time. Lamba did not wear a helmet while fielding at forward short leg. Mehrab Hossain smashed a shot off Saifullah Khan's bowling which hit Lamba hard on his temple, resulting in his death at the age of 38.

#5 Nari Contractor

Former Indian captain Nari Contractor got brutally injured during a tour match against Barbados in March 1962. He reportedly saw somebody opening a window in the dressing room and got distracted for a while when Charlie Griffith bowled a bouncer to him.

Contractor only saw the ball when it reached quite close to his body. He got hit at the back of the skull, resulting in a fracture. A plate was inserted in his head which was only removed earlier this year.

