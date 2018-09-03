5 Indian cricketers who were banned because of match-fixing

Ritesh Ghimire FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.40K // 03 Sep 2018, 00:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

According to Wikipedia, match fixing occurs when a match is played to a completely or partially predetermined result, thus violating the rules of the game. In particular, players have been approached by bookmakers and bribed to throw matches or aspects of matches (such as the toss), or provide other essential information.

Fixing may include both Spot Fixing or Match Fixing. The result of the match is predetermined in Match Fixing whereas a certain event or a certain portion of a match is predetermined in Spot Fixing.

Cricket is called a Gentleman's Game but there have been instances when players were found guilty of being involved in fixing one way or the other.

Here is the list of 5 Indian international cricketers who were banned after they were found guilty of fixing.

#1 Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin is an Indian politician and former cricketer. He was renowned as an elegant middle-order batsman and captained India in 47 Tests during the 1990s. His international playing career came to a controversial end when he was implicated in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000 and subsequently banned by the BCCI for life.

On 8 November 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the ban describing it as "unsustainable".But by then he was 49-years-old and too old to get back on the pitch. In 2009, Azharuddin was elected as a member of the Parliament from Moradabad constituency on an Indian National Congress party ticket.

1 / 5 NEXT