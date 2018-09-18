5 Indian cricketers you might not know are Asia Cup winners

The Asia Cup is a tournament that has been running for the last 34 years. The history of the tournament is rich and it has been embellished with a number of cricketing stars over the years, even as the game has developed and evolved.

Generally, a 50-over tournament, the Asia Cup was concised into a 20-over affair in 2016 ahead of the World T20. India is the leader in Asia Cup titles, having won the tournament five times.

The upcoming edition will be a 50-over tournament again and will have some of the best stars in the continent locking horns. Several players from the past have been part of the biennial tournament for India, but some surprising names have won the title over the course of the last three and a half decades.

We look back at such names:

#5 Sanjay Manjrekar

The cricketer-turned-commentator has been part of television broadcasting for a while now, after his India career did not take off as expected. He was part of the team that participated in and won the 1995 Asia Cup, also called the Pepsi Cup, between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as the team that won the Cup in 1990-91 under Mohammad Azharuddin's captaincy.

Manjrekar, in all, totalled 162 runs from four innings at an average of 81, with a best of 75 not out, which came in the finals of the 1990-91 edition at the Eden Gardens. He scored a total of two fifties in the Asia Cup across the two editions.

His 74-match ODI career did not progress after 1996.

