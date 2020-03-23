5 Indian debutant duos who had contrasting careers

A look at cricketing careers which went in opposite directions.

Some of these cricketers even had bright starts to their careers but were unfortunate to be left out of the squad.

Joginder Sharma (2L) and MS Dhoni (R) celebrating after winning the inaugural World T20

More than 200+ cricketers have represented India in the One-Day Internationals till date but not all of them have gone on to enjoy great careers. To get a national call-up in India demands a lot of hard work and some talent but to become a successful international cricketer demands a lot more.

The challenges in international cricket are a lot stiffer than that of domestic circuit. Among the many cricketers who have represented India in ODIs, only a handful of names cemented their spot in the senior side.

Interestingly, there are instances of two players having made their respective debuts in the same game but had careers which are poles apart in terms of success. In this article, we take a look at five Indian debutant duos with contrasting careers.

#1 MS Dhoni & Joginder Sharma

Everyone remembers the 2007 T20 World Cup final

The first match of the India-Bangladesh ODI series was played at Chittagong on 23rd December 2004. For India, a young wicketkeeper-batsman and a pacer made their ODI debuts that day. Joginder Sharma, who picked up the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq in the final of the inaugural World T20 and MS Dhoni both debuted in this match against Bangladesh.

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team as he led India to two World Cup titles during his stint as captain. He is also the only captain in history to win all the ICC-hosted global events.

The right-handed batsman is also considered as one of the best finishers in the game. He has represented and captained India in all the formats and scored close to 16,000 runs. The Ranchi-born cricketer also has more than 600 dismissals to his name.

Joginder Sharma, who bowled the last ball of that iconic final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Johannesburg, is currently working as the Deputy Commissioner of Haryana Police. The right-arm pacer from Rohtak only managed to play for the national team on eight occasions but is currently serving as an officer of the law.

