5 Indian-origin cricketers who captained foreign teams

Arvind Roy 220 // 25 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST

Nasser Hussain

The game of cricket may have originated in England, but we Indians are currently performing spectacularly well in all the formats and are at the peak of our play. India has known to have produced some of the greatest cricketers to have played the game. Some players like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Kapil Dev were born leaders who led the team to tremendous success over the years.

However, the sport has also witnessed instances when Indian-origin cricketers have gone on to captain other nations they are based in for a considerable period of time.

There have also been many players of Indian origin who have showcased their talent while representing other nations. Players like Monty Panesar (England), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Gurinder Sandhu (Australia) have already made their name in the international cricket while there have been other players who have gone onto becoming captains.

There have been Indian-origin players who have gone to foreign shores and captained successfully there too. Here is the list of 5 such Indian-origin cricketers who have led other nations in international matches.

#1 Hashim Amla (South Africa)

Hashim Amla

One of the leading openers of the South African cricket team, Hashim Amla hails from a Gujarat-based family. He is one of the finest South African batsmen ever, Hashim Amla has been on a run-making spree ever since he started to represent the country at the international level.

Amla has led the Proteas in 14 Tests, losing four and winning the same number of matches. He has also led the team in nine ODIs and two T20Is. Hashim Amla is one of the modern greats of the game and is continuing to show his importance for the national team.

He is the first South African of Indian descent to represent South Africa in international cricket.

