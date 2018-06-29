5 Indian-origin players who debuted against India

India has been a global force in the world of cricket. Undoubtedly, India is one of the strongest cricketing nations at the moment. We, now stand at a point where India has enough talent to supply the rest of the world as well. This represents the amount of talent in India.

It is a well-known fact that Indians are persistent in all parts of the world and have excelled in every possible profession. Well, the same has been the case with cricket.

Over the years, we have witnessed some great cricketers of Indian-origin who have represented other nations and have proved to be a vital part of the team. Till date, we have had great players of Indian-origin to have played the game. This includes the likes of Nasser Hussain, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Monty Panesar, Hashim Amla, and the list continues.

Thus, in this slideshow, we will look at five India-origin players who made their international debut against India in any forms of the game that is Tests, ODIs or T20Is.

#1 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

The left-handed batting prodigy from Guyana, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, had been known for his unorthodox yet effective batting style. He had been a batting force in West Indies' tipsy-topsy batting line-up.

He embarked his cricketing journey under the likes of Lara. Chanderpaul became the successor of Brian Lara and was the lynchpin of West Indian batting line-up.

Although known for his slow-paced batting, Shivnarine holds some of the most interesting records in the history of cricket. He has the record for the 4th fastest Test century which he hit against Australia in 2002.

Soon after his Test debut, the ODI format came calling Chanderpaul. He made his ODI debut against India on 17 October 1994. Unfortunately, Shivnarine did not get a chance to bat in his debut ODI game. He had to wait for almost three years to score his maiden century in ODIs. Interestingly, his maiden ODI century also came against India on 3 May 1997.

Amongst all the West Indian players, Chanderpaul is the second highest-run scorer against India in ODIs.