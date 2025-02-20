5 Indian players in the 2025 Champions Trophy who also played 2015 World Cup ft. Axar Patel

India have begun their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first as the Men In Blue made early inroads.

Bangladesh lost half their side with just 35 runs on the board as the Indian bowlers tore their top order apart in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash. While there are several new and young faces in this India team, there are also some players who have been a part of the team in previous ICC events.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy team features five players who also played for the Men In Blue during the 2015 ODI World Cup. India made it to the semi-final of that tournament but lost to Australia by 95 runs.

5 Indian players in the 2025 Champions Trophy who also played 2015 World Cup

All-rounder Axar Patel was part of India's squad during the 2015 World Cup. The 31-year-old did not get the opportunity to play a single match though and was only a part of the squad throughout the tournament.

However, he is a part of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad as well and is playing India's opening game against Bangladesh. At the time of writing, he has already bowled six overs and picked up two wickets, giving away only 17 runs.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is another all-rounder in this list. Jadeja played eight matches during the 2015 World Cup and scored 57 runs from five innings with a best score of 23 not out. He also picked up nine wickets at an average of 39.66 and an economy-rate of 5.35.

Jadeja is among the senior members of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad and will have a key role to play. He has been economical with the ball in the ongoing game against Bangladesh and has not allowed the batters to score freely.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami put up an impressive performance in the 2015 World Cup. He played seven matches and picked up 17 wickets at an average of 17.29 and economy-rate of 4.81.

Shami returned to action after a long break due to an injury and played the recent home series against England. He has started the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a brilliant note by picking up two wickets in the powerplay. He is also leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Star batter Virat Kohli is also among the senior players in the Indian team for the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the 2015 World Cup, Kohli scored 305 runs from eight innings at an average of 50.83 with a hundred as well.

Kohli may not be in the best of form of late but he is expected to deliver for India in the ongoing ICC event. He has scored 529 runs from 13 matches across three editions in 2009, 2013 and 2017. He is among the batting mainstays of the side in the 50-over format.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has scored 481 runs from two editions of the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017). He is the captain of the Indian team in the 2025 edition. He will be eager to lead from the front as India aim to win the tournament after last having won it in 2013.

In the 2015 World Cup, Rohit Sharma scored 330 runs from eight matches at an average of 47.14 with a top score of 137. He also slammed a hundred in the recent ODI series against England at home.

