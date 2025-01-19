5 Indian players who featured in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and are part of the 2025 provisional squad ft. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Team India's 15-member provisional squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday, January 18 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Following the team announcement, a press conference was also addressed jointly Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the 15-man squad, but his availability is subject to fitness. The Rohit-led squad features Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are the other key batters in the team, while Rishabh Pant is the keeper-batter. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been included as the third opening option.

The selectors have picked four all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Looking at the bowling attack in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad, apart from Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh find a place, while right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj has been left out.

The Men in Blue were runners-up in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy held in 2017. They went down to Pakistan by 180 runs in a one-sided final at The Oval. Five players who featured in that summit clash have been named in India's 15-man provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Take a look.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli was the captain of the Indian team in the 2017 Champions Trophy. He was dismissed for five off nine balls in the final against Pakistan. The star batter got a reprieve when he was dropped at slip of Mohammad Amir's bowling. However, Kohli perished to the very next ball, getting a lead edge to an attempted flick that was held by the fielder at point.

The right-handed batter ended the 2017 Champions Trophy with 258 runs from five innings at an average of 129 (three not outs) and a strike rate of 98.85, with three half-centuries. Kohli scored 81* off 68 in the group match against Pakistan, 76* off 101 balls against South Africa and 96* off 78 balls in the semifinal against Bangladesh in Birmingham, which Team India won by nine wickets.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who will be leading India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the 2017 final against Pakistan. He was trapped leg before by Amir as he missed a flick off one that came back in a bit. The wicket got Pakistan off to a brilliant start with the ball in the final.

Rohit was the second-leading run-getter in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In five innings, he scored 304 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85, with one hundred and two half-centuries. The right-hander hit 91 off 119 against Pakistan in Birmingham, 78 off 79 against Sri Lanka at The Oval and 123* off 129 against Bangladesh in the semifinal.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah appeals for a wicket in the 2017 CT final. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Bumrah was still pretty new to international cricket when India played the 2017 Champions Trophy. He had Fakhar Zaman caught behind off a no ball on the first delivery off his second over in the final. The rest, as they say, is history. The left-handed Pakistan batter went on to hammer 114 off 106 balls as his team posted 338-4. Team India were bundled out for 158 in response.

Bumrah had a poor tournament with the ball, managing only four wickets in five matches at an average of 52 and an economy rate of 5. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 2-28 against South Africa and claimed 2-39 against Bangladesh in the semifinal. He finished 0-68 from nine overs in the final.

#4 Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Pandya was India's top-scorer with the bat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Coming into bat at No. 7, with the Men in Blue having lost half their side for 54 inside 14 overs, Pandya clobbered 76 off 43 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes. The right-handed batter's terrific knock ended when he was run-out following a horrible mix-up with Jadeja.

Pandya ended up scoring 105 runs in five matches (three innings) at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 194.44. With the ball, he claimed four wickets at an average of 58.25 and an economy rate of 5.97.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had an extremely disappointing 2017 Champions Trophy final. He proved very expensive with his left-arm spin, registering figures of 0-67 in eight overs. With the bat, he was out for 15 off 26 balls, caught at slip as he top-edged a shortish ball off Junaid Khan. He was earlier involved in the run-out of Pandya.

The all-rounder only batted twice during the ICC event and scored 15 runs. With his left-arm spin bowling, Jadeja picked up four wickets at an average of 62.25 and an economy rate of 5.92. His best of 2-43 came against Pakistan in Birmingham in the Men in Blue's opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

