5 Indian Players who might play their first World Cup in 2019

Raja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 03 Dec 2018, 11:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With less than six months to go for the World Cup 2019, all teams will be looking to find the best squad for the showpiece event. The twelfth edition of the World Cup is slated to commence from May 30, 2019, when hosts England will take on South Africa in the tournament opener at The Oval.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in a round-robin format. This will give each team an equal opportunity in the tournament and eventually it will be the most consistent team that will be crowned champions.

Owing to the current form and favorable conditions at home, hosts England will start as a firm favorite to win their maiden World Cup title. Apart from England, two-time World Champions, India too will start as a clear favorite at the World Cup 2019.

While a lot of players will bid adieu post the World Cup, there will be a quite lot of players who will play their first World Cup.

On that note, let's have a look at some Indian players who might play their first World Cup in 2019.

#5. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has been performing consistently for Team India

Jadhav had a bad start to the 2018 season as he was hit with a hamstring injury in the inaugural IPL match itself. This kept him out of the entire IPL season and he also missed out the England tour.

However, he made a comeback to the side in the Asia Cup tournament where he performed remarkably well. He played a vital role in India's successful title defense.

With India's top order in top-notch form, he did not get many chances to showcase his skill with the bat but he starred with the ball. With an economy of 3.97, Jadhav picked up 6 wickets in 5 matches.

He was handy with the bat too and he scored vital runs whenever the situation demanded. Jadhav has been a consistent performer for Team India and in his short ODI career, he has accumulated 884 runs at an average of 42.09.

Owing to his versatility, Jadhav gets a nudge ahead of other players in contention and nothing other than injury should stop him from taking his place in the World Cup squad.

