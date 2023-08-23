5 Indian players you might not know were once selected for Asia Cup

Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world. It features all the top cricketing nations of Asia, which is considered by many as the biggest hub of cricket.

India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have dominated this continental tournament. Bangladesh and Afghanistan have shown signs of becoming a top team one day, whereas teams like UAE, Nepal and Hong Kong have used this platform to test their skills against the top-ranked nations.

India hold the record for the most Asia Cup wins, having won the championship seven times. It is the dream of every Indian cricketer to represent the nation at this tournament. The selectors generally spring a surprise while picking squads for the Asia Cup. Recently, uncapped player Tilak Varma earned his maiden ODI call-up for Asia Cup 2023.

Similarly, there have been surprise selections in the past as well, and not all fans would remember that the following five players have also been members of the Indian squads in the Asia Cup.

#1 Siddarth Kaul played for India in Asia Cup 2018

Fast bowler Siddarth Kaul was a member of the India U-19 squad that won the U-19 World Cup under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2008. While Kohli made his interational debut at the senior level in 2008 itself, Kaul had to wait until 2018 to play his first ODI for India.

Kaul played three ODIs for the nation in 2018, with his last appearance coming against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He bowled a spell of 0/58 in nine overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The right-arm pacer is yet to play another ODI game after that.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara was a part of the squad in 2014

Cheteshwar Pujara is known to be a Test specialist. The right-handed batter has only played five ODIs for India, with his last appearance coming in an ODI series against Bangladesh in 2014.

Pujara did not have an impressive record in the 50-over format. Still, he made it to the Indian squad that participated in the continental championship during the year 2014. Despite being selected, Pujara did not get an opportunity to play at the grand stage.

#3 Ishwar Pandey was selected for the mega event in 2014

Regarded by many as one of the unluckiest players in Indian cricket history, fast bowler Ishwar Pandey was a part of the Indian squad for many matches. However, he never made his international debut.

Pandey impressed the selectors with his performances in domestic cricket. He made it to the squad for the Asian mega event in 2014, but the pacer warmed the benches. He announced retirement without receiving his maiden Indian cap.

#4 Manpreet Gony's career started and ended in Asia Cup 2008

Another former Indian fast bowler to feature on the list is Manpreet Gony. After an impressive IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, Gony made it to the Indian squad for the big tournament in 2008.

Gony made his debut against Hong Kong, bowling a tidy spell of 0/11 in five overs. In the next match against Bangladesh, he returned with figures of 2/65 in eight overs. Although he picked up two wickets in his last game, Gony never got another chance to play for India.

#5 Pawan Negi made his debut in Asia Cup 2016

All-rounder Pawan Negi came into the limelight after his match-winning performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and the Champions League T20. Negi earned a place in the Indian squad for the continental championship in 2016.

He received his maiden Indian cap ahead of a game against UAE. While Negi bowled a decent spell of 1/16 in three overs, he is yet to get another chance to don the blue jersey.

