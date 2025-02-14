5 Indian players part of Champions Trophy 2025 who made their ODI debut after the 2017 edition ft. Shubman Gill

Having won the ODI series against England 3-0, Team India will be a confident group heading into the Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to begin on February 19.

The Men in Blue have several players in their squad who will be playing in the Champions Trophy for the very first time as the previous edition was held in 2017. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami are the only players from the current squad who were present in the 2017 edition as well.

India will miss Jasprit Bumrah, who was also a part of the 2017 Champions Trophy but has been ruled out this time around following his injury in Australia.

Among the several players set to make their maiden appearance for India in the Champions Trophy, there are some well-established names who made their ODI debuts soon enough after the 2017 edition. Let us take a look at five such Indian players ahead of the 2025 edition of the marquee ICC tournament.

5 Indian players part of Champions Trophy 2025 who made their ODI debut after the 2017 edition

#5 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, who displayed brilliant form in the recently concluded ODI series against England, made his debut in the format in 2019 against New Zealand. Gill slammed a ton in the final ODI against England and will be expected to carry the same form into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The right-hander has played 50 ODIs to date, hacing scored 2587 runs at an average of 60.16 with 7 hundreds and 15 half-centuries to his name at a strike-rate of 101.93.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his ODI debut in 2018 against West Indies in Guwahati. Pant has played an ODI in August against Sri Lanka and did not feature in the England series.

However, he is a part of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The 27-year-old has played 31 ODIs so far and has batted in 27 innings, scoring 871 runs at an average of 33.50 and strike-rate of 106.21. He has struck one century and five half-centuries as well.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer during his fifty against England in the third ODI - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer also displayed amazing form in the ODI series against England. The right-hander scored 181 runs from three games at an average of 60.33 with two half-centuries.

Iyer made his ODI (December 10, 2017) debut against Sri Lanka the same year as that of the previous Champions Trophy. The 30-year-old has played 65 ODIs and has scored 2602 runs at an average of 48.18 and strike-rate of 102.48. He has also slammed five hundreds and 20 fifties in his ODI career so far.

#2 Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar's ODI debut also came in the same year as the 2017 Champions Trophy. He made his maiden appearance in the format on December 13 against Sri Lanka.

Sundar is the third spin-bowling all-rounder for this edition alongside Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. He has played 23 ODIs and has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 27.87 and economy-rate of 4.84. Sundar has also scored 329 runs with one half-century.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut just days after the conclusion of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The final was played on June 18 and Kuldeep made his debut on June 23 against the West Indies.

He has played 108 ODIs and has picked up 174 wickets at an average of 26.22 and economy-rate of 5.00 with 7 four-wicket and 2 five-wicket hauls. Going into the 2025 edition, he is expected to lead India's spin attack given his experience.

