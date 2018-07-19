5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a Test series vs England

Shankar Narayan

The Indian Test squad that was picked for the first three Tests to face England had a lot of familiar names which audience around the world had gotten familiar with. The likes of Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli and many others are not unknown commodities for anyone and is it well known to all what they are capable of.

However, the team did have one new face, as far as the longer format is concerned. 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad on the back of an excellent IPL and impressive performances with the 'A' side and will be the backup gloveman to the first choice at the position, Dinesh Karthik.

Pant joined a select group of Indian players, who received their maiden call-up on a tour to England. Here are five others who also got called up for the first time on a tour to England:

Parthiv Patel

Patel was picked out of nowhere for the 2002 tour to England

Like Pant, Parthiv Patel also was called up for the first time to India's Test squad during the 2002 tour to England. The then 17-year-old's selection in the team raised a lot of eyebrows, but that didn't deter Sourav Ganguly and the management and they even went on to hand him his Test debut in the second match of that series at Trent Bridge.

The left-hander found instant praise from many quarters for the way he helped India save the game in the second innings and was persisted with for future series as well.

However, once MS Dhoni arrived on the scene, he and many others found themselves out of favour from the side and it was only in November 2016 that he made a comeback to the side.

