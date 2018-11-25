5 Indian players who could be on their last Australia tour

Team India will kick off their Test tour on December 6

India's tour of Australia has kicked off with a superb T20 series which resulted in a 1-1 draw. After India lost the first T20I at Brisbane, the second one was washed out and India had to win in Sydney to level the series and they just did that.

Now focus shifts to the 4 match Test series which will start from 6th of December. India's Test squad will be very different than the T20 squad. More experienced players will be making their way into the team. Most of the players in the test squad are in their late 20s and early 30s.

Since India tours Australia every four years it is highly possible that we may not see a few faces next time around. So let's take a look at 5 such players who are probably on their last tour of Australia.

#5 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav will be in his mid 30s the next time India tour Australia

Team India's quest for a genuine fast bowler led them to Umesh Yadav about 8 years ago. He first burst onto the scene in the year 2010, making his debut against Zimbabwe. Since then he has been in and out of the team. But because of his fitness and speed, Umesh has never been out of the selector's radar. He consistently bowls above 140 kmph and swings the ball late.

This is Umesh's third tour of Down Under. He first went there in his rookie year of 2011/12. He was roped in again by the selectors in 2014/15 due to lack of options in terms of fast bowling.

He is 31 now, and India will tour Australia next after almost four years. Yadav will be 35 then and it looks unlikely that India will be playing a 35-year-old fast bowler especially in Test cricket.

But of late we are seeing a newer version of Umesh Yadav. A fitter and better-built bowler, who has figured out his optimum trajectory to bowl. He was on fire against the West Indies in the recent home series. He picked up a 10-fer for the first time in his career in that series.

