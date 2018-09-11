5 Indian players who might get an opportunity against West Indies

The English side dominated Kohli's men in the five-match series

With high expectations, Virat Kohli's Indian team went to England for a five-match Test series. A strong bowling line-up was accompanied by a struggling batting line-up. The Indian side showed promise in the first four Tests of the series but England seized the crunch moments of the series. These little moments were enough to give England a massive 3-1 lead in the series. The series was closer than the scoreline suggests.

Now, the Men in Blue will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup which will begin on September 15. India's first game is against the recently-qualified Hong Kong side on September 18. They will face arch-rivals Pakistan a day after their game against Hong Kong. After a week's break, the Indian side will face the team from the Carribean at home. India's hectic schedule puts the players under the knife.

India will take on Windies in a two test series beginning from October 4. The selectors may look to experiment for this series at home. Some new faces might be included in the side on the back of their domestic performances. By dropping Murali Vijay, the selectors have made their intentions clear. After the Windies series, the Indian side will travel down under in November-December.

With two overseas tours and the 2019 World Cup approaching the Men in Blue need to get their combination right. This series against Windies is their perfect opportunity to go for the right combination.

Will we see a debut in the ODI or Test series? Will anyone make a comeback?

Let's find out.

