5 Indian players who would be very important for India to create history in Australia

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    06 Dec 2018, 05:52 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

India lost their last foreign series in England by 4-1. This was a humiliating defeat for India in England. After losing the first two Tests in England, India bounced back in the third match with a superlative performance in all the departments. India won the Test match by 203 runs. Everyone assumed India had recovered from their past defeats. Then India lost the next two Tests, thereby losing the series.

India would come as a refreshed team for the Australian tour. They had a good practice match before the first Test. India received a big blow in that match as Prithvi Shaw got injured. He would miss the first Test against Australia due to his ankle injury.

The Indian team was relieved when both the openers Vijay and Rahul scored good runs in the second innings of the match. They gained a lot of confidence ahead of their first Test against Australia and now they would look to continue their performance to win the series.

India have a historical chance to win the series as Australia have lots of loopholes in their batting. Indian team needs to play with a sense of responsibility. There are few players who are the backbone of the current Indian side. They would have to play a central role to create history in Australia. Here are the 5 Indian players who would be very important for India to win the series against Australia

5. Jasprit Bumrah

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

Jasprit Bumrah would be key for India to win the series. Jasprit returned to the team in England after recovering from the thumb injury. He was unplayable for English Batsman with his weird action and incoming deliveries. Bumrah needs to replicate his performance in Australia. His spells would determine the outcome of the Test series.

Bumrah would be lethal with his pace and bounce in Australia. He was fantastic in all the innings of the last Test series. He picked up 14 wickets in three matches in England with a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the third Test. If he is able to trouble batsmen similar to England, Indian team would be the last to have the smile on their faces.


1 / 3 NEXT
