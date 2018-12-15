IPL auction 2019: 5 Indian Players with a bargain base price of 50 lakhs and under

Hanuma Vihari was given his first Test cap by Virat Kohli in the fifth Test of India's Tour of England

The Auction for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in Jaipur on the 18th and 19th of December 2018. The highest bracket is of INR 2 Crores which comprises of nine overseas players’ like Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes and Angelo Mathews. There are 118 capped players which comprise of 25 Indians, whereas the number of uncapped players going under the hammer is 228 which comprises of 201 Indians.

The IPL has acted as a great grassroots’ programme for India as it has not only unearthed some hidden talent but also provided a platform to young cricketers to play alongside legends of the game. Some Indian players who have been consistently performing well at both the international and domestic level have slotted themselves in the price bracket of 50 lacs and below. The Indian players to watch out for in this price bracket who could earn big cometh the 18th and 19th of December are as follows.

#1 Hanuma Vihari (Base Price – 50 lakhs)

Hanuma VIhari has had a tremendous year with consistent performances at the Domestic circuit which earned him his first Test cap for the Indian side in England. As expected from him, he shined in his very first Test innings with a resilient half-century to lead India’s fight back.

In the second innings of England’s batting, he removed the centurions Alastair Cook, Joe Root and also picked the wicket of Sam Curran. The second innings was one to forget for Vihari as he got dismissed for a duck in India’s chase. He was one of the leading run scorers in the 2017-18 edition of the Ranji Trophy as he amassed 752 runs at an average of 94.

After his impressive show in the 2017-18 edition of the Ranji Trophy, he was slotted into the Rest of India team for the Irani Trophy 2018 where he smashed the Vidarbha bowlers all over the park to score a dominating 183.

In the recently-concluded Deodhar Trophy, Vihari played a major role in India B’s triumph as he scored 171 runs in three matches at an average of 85.5. He also featured in the first Test of India A's tour of New Zealand where he scored a 50 in each inning.

He has kept his price cap at 50 lakhs for the IPL Auction which is very lucrative for his all-around talent.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement