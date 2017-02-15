5 Indian players who have won most number of IPL titles

Players who won more than one IPL.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 13:11 IST

The 2017 Indian Premier League auction is almost upon us with 351 players set to go under the hammer for a chance to participate in the biggest T20 League in the world. Among those part of the list, there are quite a few players who have featured in title triumphs on more than one occasion and will be a part of the list once again.

Here are 5 of them:

Manvinder Bisla-2

Manvinder Bisla played a stellar role in KKR’s maiden title triumph

In the nine IPL finals that have been played so far, only a handful have seen an Indian rise up to the occasion and contribute to a team’s win in the final. In the 2012 final between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings, that is exactly what happened as while chasing a total of 192 to win the crown for the first time, Manvinder Bisla decided to take the stage to announce himself.

The right-hander smashed a 48-ball 89 to take the yellow brigade completely by surprise and along with Jacques Kallis helped the Knight Riders stun the two-time champions and win the title for the first time in their history.

However, that proved to be the last bit of performance the Bisla gave, despite also being a part of the squad, when they won in 2014 as well.