5 Indian players who have won most number of IPL titles
Players who won more than one IPL.
The 2017 Indian Premier League auction is almost upon us with 351 players set to go under the hammer for a chance to participate in the biggest T20 League in the world. Among those part of the list, there are quite a few players who have featured in title triumphs on more than one occasion and will be a part of the list once again.
Here are 5 of them:
Manvinder Bisla-2
In the nine IPL finals that have been played so far, only a handful have seen an Indian rise up to the occasion and contribute to a team’s win in the final. In the 2012 final between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings, that is exactly what happened as while chasing a total of 192 to win the crown for the first time, Manvinder Bisla decided to take the stage to announce himself.
The right-hander smashed a 48-ball 89 to take the yellow brigade completely by surprise and along with Jacques Kallis helped the Knight Riders stun the two-time champions and win the title for the first time in their history.
However, that proved to be the last bit of performance the Bisla gave, despite also being a part of the squad, when they won in 2014 as well.