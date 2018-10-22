5 Indian Test Captains with the highest win percentage

India's most successful Test captains

Captaining a cricket team is difficult, leading a Test team where your players need to stay motivated for 5 days is even tougher. Being the captain of the team is the most prominent place to be in as the entire team depends on that one man. The captain does almost half of the work of the team himself by deciding strategies, selecting the playing 11 and maintaining the proper balance in the team.

Apart from being a captain, the player needs to maintain his personal performance as well. The burden of captaincy should not affect his personal performances. There have been many captains in the cricketing history who lost their form over the pressure of captaincy.

However, the Indian Test team has had some of the best captains in the entire cricketing world. Indian captains have not only taken the team to the next level but have also placed it at the most reputed place in world cricket. The dominance which West Indies team showed during the 19th century is now being shown by the Indian team.

This Indian domination was first started by Sourav Ganguly in the year 2000. Later on, MS Dhoni continued it from 2008 to 2014. The officials elected Virat Kohli as the Test captain of the Indian team in the year 2014 due to Dhoni’s retirement. Captain Kohli has carried forward this legacy from 2014 to present.

Here is a list of 5 Indian captains with the highest win percentage in Tests.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin - 29.78%

Mohammad Azharuddin

Born on 8 February 1963, Mohammad Azharuddin made his Test debut against England as the 169th Test player to represent the Indian team. The experts considered Azhar as a batting genius and this opinion grew stronger when he played an aggressive innings of 121 runs against England at Lord’s in 1990. In his entire Test career, Azhar scored 6216 runs in 99 matches at a blistering average of 45.08.

Mohammad Azharuddin became the captain of the Indian team succeeding Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the year 1989. He captained team India in 47 matches. Out of this 47 Test matches as the captain, he was victorious in 14 matches, making his total win percentage as 29.78%.

Apart from the fixing allegations imposed on him, he had a very successful cricketing career as he has the 5th highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain.

