5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs

02 Oct 2018, 11:38 IST

Rahane hasn't been able to cement a place in the Indian ODI side

One of the biggest challenges for an international cricketer is to change his game from one format to the other and excel in every format. With so much cricket going around the world, it's become imperative for a cricketer to play according to the format. While some players are able to adapt to the change, others find it difficult and are eventually labelled as 'specialists' of a particular format.

In India, if a player has performed well in one format, then he is expected to do the same in all formats. But unfortunately, that doesn't always happen. Especially players who have done well in Tests find it extremely difficult to get going in ODIs. While batsmen find it tough to play attacking cricket, bowlers find it tough to stop the opposition batsmen from scoring quick runs. There have been a lot of Indian cricketers who fall under the category of 'Test specialists' who didn't do well in ODIs. Here is a list of 5 such players.

#5 Murali Vijay

Vijay has played 17 ODIs for India

Murali Vijay made his international debut in 2008 against Australia. Vijay impressed everyone with his temperament and technique and became a regular member of the Indian Test team. Vijay has played some important innings for the Indian team in Tests, especially in overseas conditions. In 57 matches Vijay has scored 3907 runs at a decent average of 40.70. He also has 12 Test centuries to his name.

Vijay's eye-catching stroke-play was expected to make him a successful ODI player too. However, Vijay's ODI career never took off. In 17 ODIs Vijay scored only 339 runs at an average of 21.18. Vijay hasn't played an ODI since 2015.

