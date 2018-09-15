5 Indian World Cup-winning stars who are still searching for a place in Team

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 817 // 15 Sep 2018, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin and Co-celebrating the World Cup win

28 years of dreaming, hard work and dedication saw it's fulfilment on 2nd April 2011 at historical Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

That six by skipper MS Dhoni, that roaring celebration from over 1.2 Billion people living in the country, that jubilation in the dressing room, that farewell to the 'God of Cricket, it has been more than 6 years but ask any Indian cricket fan, he will narrate the story like it has happened hours before.

Cricket, a religion in India is a misnomer but it is an activity that is equal to all the necessary living commodities for people. It not only is a door-by-door followed Sport but a game that is played in almost every street of the country.

Those fifteen faces who helped India achieve its long-desired dream of lifting World Cup are known to everybody, yet the journey hasn't been that smooth for all of them afterwards. Most of them are still in-line, waiting for a chance to wear that honour again.

In this article, we sum up the five of those players, who despite being part of India's World Cup winning squad are currently finding it hard to play for the country:

#5 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

The elder Pathan, who debuted for India in 2007 in the historical World T20 final against Pakistan, served India as a hard-hitting batsman for quite a long time. However, he hasn't played an international match for India since 2012.

Yusuf, a right-handed batsman who occasionally bowls off-spin, has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He played all the six group stage matches in 2011 World Cup but was dropped from playing XI for the knockout games, owing to his consistent failures.

Pathan later struggled to keep his place alive in the team, with a lot of new faces making an entrance to the team. He currently plays domestic cricket for Baroda and recently went to Bangladesh to play a List A tournament.

With a lesser number of high-striking players around, Yusuf might still be able to make a comeback to the national side.

1 / 5 NEXT