5 players from 2015 squad unlikely to feature in India's 2019 World Cup team

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 09 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST

With Ambati Rayudu sealing the number 4 spot, Suresh Raina's chances appear low

Entering the 2015 World Cup with a poor run of form, the expectations on India had not been much optimistic. Their performance in the 2015 Carlton Mid Triangular Series - a tri-nation series with hosts Australia and England just a month prior to the start of the mega tournament - was so disastrous that they could not even win a single match in that tournament. With the top order not scoring runs, bowlers struggling to adapt to the conditions in Australia, there were a lot of questions haunting the then defending champions.

However, under the dynamic leadership of MS Dhoni, India fought strongly during the tournament and defeated every team that had come in their way in the group stage. But they could not get past Australia who emerged victorious by 95 runs in the semifinal.

The dynamics and squad structure now are completely different as some of the vital players of India's 2015 squad are no longer in the scheme of things for the upcoming World Cup that is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales from 30th May to 14th July 2019.

Some of the players from the previous World Cup squad have not been that solid in recent years. Even if they give their best in the ongoing domestic season, their chances of getting back into the squad for the 2019 World Cup appear highly unlikely.

Let us now take a look at five such prominent Indian cricketers from the 2015 World Cup squad who might miss out this time around.

#5 Suresh Raina

With his valuable contributions in the 2011 World cup and some consistent performances after, Raina had made it to the 15-member squad selected for the 2015 World Cup. He even justified his inclusion by delivering match-winning performances of 74 and 104 against Paksitan and Zimbabwe respectively.

After a few months of the completion of the 2015 World Cup, the south paw was dropped out of the squad owing to his poor form. Sine then the 31-year-old took three years to make to the India's ODIs squad. He was picked for India tour of England as the replacement to Rayudu as he failed to clear the fitness test.

The Uttar Pradesh batsman scored only 47 runs in the two matches he played in that series and subsequently lost his place in the team. Given his mediocre form in the domestic circuit and with Ambati Rayudu almost sealing the number 4 sport the doors are almost closed for Raina.

The stylish middle order batsman has thus far played 226 ODIs and scored 5615 runs at an average of 35.31. Raina has five tons and 36 half-centuries to his name in the 50-over format.

