5 Indians not picked for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs who were part of the 2020-21 tour ft. Ravindra Jadeja

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India squad for the three-match ODI series in Australia, which is set to begin in Perth on October 19. As usual, big guns Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retained their places in the side, but Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new ODI skipper.

Ad

The Men in Blue will play their first ODI series in Australia since their last tour in 2020-21, where the Virat Kohli-led side lost by a 1-2 margin. Compared to the previous tour, the Indian cricket team witnessed several key changes as senior players Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to secure their spots in the 15-member squad.

Here’s the full squad for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series:

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The recently crowned 2025 Champions Trophy will now be looking to put their best foot forward to challenge the Aussies in their backyard.

At Sportskeeda, we take a look at key players who missed out on a place in the side.

Ad

5 Indians not picked for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs who were part of the 2020-21 tour

#5 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur produced an impressive display with the ball in his only ODI outing against Australia during the 2020-21 series. The medium pacer starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 3/51, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith. His efforts helped the tourists register a consolation win in the three-match series, winning the third and final match by 13 runs.

Ad

Unfortunately, Thakur has not played an ODI since his outing against Bangladesh in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Maharashtra-born pacer managed just two wickets in three innings at an economy rate of 6 in the ICC tournament. Mohammed Siraj has established themselves in the 50-over side, while Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna are looked at as backup options. As a result, Thakur has found himself out of contention for a place in the ODI team.

Ad

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had horrible outings with the ball the last time he played in Australia. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 1/89 and 71/0 in the first and second ODIs, where India lost by 66 and 51 runs, respectively, losing the series. However, he bounced back to play more than a dozen ODIs for the Men in Blue, but he didn't last very long. His last outing in the One Dayers came against New Zealand in January 2023, where he returned with figures of 2/43.

Ad

With Washington Sundar providing variety with his off-spin and batting depth alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has found himself down in the pecking order as the selectors have ignored him across white-ball formats over the last two years.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been dropped from the ODI side despite becoming the joint leading wicket-taker (9 wickets) for eventual champions India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. After a 14-month-long hiatus from international cricket due to an ankle injury following the 2023 World Cup, the speedster faced issues with his knee weeks after the 2025 Champions Trophy. At 35, it’s going to be tough for him to make a comeback.

Ad

With not many domestic matches under his belt over the last few months, the selectors have decided to opt for Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. The youngsters will have to step up in the upcoming ODIs as Shami emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India alongside Jasprit Bumrah (4 wickets) in the 2020-21 series.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s ouster came as a surprise for the three-match ODI series in Australia. The selectors have picked a similar player in Axar Patel, who also bowls left-arm spin and contributes with the bat. With age on his side, the 31-year-old has been rewarded with his impressive batting display over the last 10 ODIs. In addition, the selectors chose to pick variety in Washington Sundar with two left-arm seamers, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar, in the probable XI.

Ad

Jadeja had amassed 115 runs in three ODIs, including an unbeaten 66, when India toured Australia in 2020-21. With the ball, he bagged a solitary wicket. The 36-year-old, however, has been a gun fielder with the ability to change the course of the games with his stunning catches and runouts. Axar will have to live up to the potential.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series. The decision has been taken to manage his workload after playing back-to-back in the 2025 Asia Cup and the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. Notably, the speedster was the joint leading wicket-taker for India with four wickets during the 2020-21 tour Down Under.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj will now be the leader of the pack in the fast bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh is likely to support him with the ability to deliver in death overs. But there is uncertainty whether Prasidh Krishna or Harshit Rana will live up to the potential of a third seamer as India aim to avenge their previous 1-2 loss in Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news