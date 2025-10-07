5 Indians not picked for AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is who were part of the 2020-21 tour ft. Shreyas Iyer

Team India is all set to tour Australia for a white-ball series later this month. The three-match ODI series will kick off on October 19, followed by a five-game T20I series starting October 29, with Canberra hosting the opening encounter.

India will enter the T20I leg brimming with confidence after their recent triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, where they defeated Pakistan in the final to claim their ninth title, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

The Men in Blue also enjoyed success the last time they played a T20I series Down Under, winning 2-1 in a three-match contest under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Suryakumar’s side will look to draw inspiration from that performance as they aim to continue their fine run in T20I cricket.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The squad features several familiar names who were part of the 2020 tour, while some notable veterans miss out this time, including Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have retired from the T20I format.

On that note, here’s a look at five Indian players not picked for the AUS vs IND 2025 T20I series who were part of the 2020-21 tour.

5 Indians not picked for AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is who were part of the 2020-21 tour

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

At the top of the list is veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He featured in all three matches during the 2020 series against Australia, picking up four wickets. Chahal was also a member of the 2024 T20 World Cup title-winning squad.

Overall, the 35-year-old has played 80 T20Is, claiming 96 wickets at an average of 25.09, a strike rate of 18.3, and an economy rate of 8.19, with best figures of 6/25. His last appearance came in a match against the West Indies in August 2023.

#2 KL Rahul

Next on the list is KL Rahul, who also missed out on selection for the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia. During the 2020-21 tour, he featured in all three games, scoring 81 runs at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 126.56.

His last appearance in the format came in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England. The 33-year-old has played 72 T20Is, amassing 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 139.12, including 22 fifties and two centuries.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is another player who featured in the T20I series the last time India toured Australia for a white-ball series but has missed out this time. However, the Mumbai batter has been named vice-captain for the ODI series.

The 30-year-old has played 51 T20Is, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties. His last appearance in the format came in December 2023 against Australia.

#4 Mohammed Shami

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was also part of the Indian team that won the 2020 T20I series in Australia. He featured in one match during the series but went wicketless.

Overall, the 35-year-old has played 25 T20Is, taking 27 wickets at an average of 28.18, a strike rate of 18.8, and an economy rate of 8.95. His last appearance in the format came earlier this year, in February, against England in Mumbai.

#5 Shardul Thakur

The final player on the list is pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. During the 2020 T20I series, Shardul featured in two matches, picking up two wickets.

Looking at his overall T20I career, the Mumbai cricketer has represented the Men in Blue in 25 matches, taking 33 wickets at an average of 23.39, a strike rate of 15.3, and an economy rate of 9.15. Shardul’s last appearance in the format came back in February 2022, against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

