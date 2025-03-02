5 Indians to play their 300th ODI in a Champions Trophy match ft. Virat Kohli

Although Virat Kohli couldn't play a big knock, he etched his name in history books on Sunday (March 2). Kohli is currently playing his 300th ODI game in India's final group game of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai.

The right-hander became only the seventh Indian to reach this crucial career milestone. The likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni have already achieved the feat at different points in their respective careers.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who played their 300th ODI in a Champions Trophy game.

#1 Mohammad Azharuddin - 1998 Champions Trophy

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin made his ODI debut in 1985 and played until 2000. He garnered 9,378 runs in 334 games, with seven centuries and 58 fifties.

Azharuddin's 300th ODI appearance came during the first edition of the Champions Trophy in 1998 against Australia. Unfortunately, he was trapped LBW on a duck by Damien Fleming, as India went on to post 307. Thereafter, the Men in Blue won the game by 44 runs.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 2002 Champions Trophy

The legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar played 463 games for India from 1989 to 2012. He is the top run-scorer in the format with 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries. He also contributed with the ball, picking up 154 wickets.

Tendulkar played his 300th ODI during the 2002 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Riding on Mahela Jayawardene's 77-run knock, India posted a 222-run total.

'Little Master' bowled eight overs and conceded 36 runs, without taking a wicket. Then he came in at No. 3 and was unbeaten on 7 off 22, before the rain had a final say in the game. As a result, India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint winners of the 2002 edition.

#3 Rahul Dravid - 2006 Champions Trophy

Known for his determination and perseverance, Rahul Dravid played 340 ODI games for the Men in Blue. In those games, he garnered 10,768 runs, with 12 centuries.

Dravid's 300th ODI appearance came during the 2006 Champions Trophy game against Australia in Mohali. Coming in at No. 4. 'The Wall' scored 52 off 63 to help the side in compiling a modest total of 252.

In response, Damien Martyn (73*) top-scored for Australia to take them home under 46 overs.

#4 Yuvraj Singh - 2017 Champions Trophy

One of the most flamboyant players of all time, Yuvraj Singh took part in 304 ODI games and garnered 8,701 runs with 14 centuries and 52 fifties. Notably, he was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup with contributions of 362 runs & 15 wickets. His contributions played a pivotal role in the team's title victory.

Yuvraj's 300th ODI appearance came during the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal against Bangladesh. He didn't get to bat as the pair of Rohit Sharma (123*) and Virat Kohli (96*) sealed the 265-run chase with more than 10 overs to spare.

#5 Virat Kohli - 2025 Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest ODI cricketer among the ones making their international debut in this century. Making his debut in 2008, Kohli proved his merit in the 2011 World Cup, scoring 282 runs in nine innings.

Since then, the Delhi-born cricketer has never looked back and has been a consistent performer for the Indian team. He emerged as the top-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with 765 runs, and played a key role in taking India to the final.

During his 300th ODI game against New Zealand, Kohli was dismissed on 11 off 14 by Matt Henry, courtesy of a terrific catch from Glenn Phillips.

