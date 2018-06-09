5 Indians who might not make it to the World Cup 2019 squad

Four players had played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India ended as runners-up team in the Champions Trophy 2017

With less than 365 days left for the World Cup 2019, all the teams are gearing up for the mega event. The biggest cricket event will kick start on May 30 with the hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London in the tournament-opener.

India, currently second in the ICC ODI Rankings, is one of the favourites to win the title. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against the Proteas at Southampton on 5 June.

While there are a lot of matches left before the tournament, the clock is ticking for the players who are currently out of the ODI setup. Virat Kohli and the team management along with the selectors have already sorted out the core team for the World Cup.

The Indian team is looking in great form with only a few concerns in some of the departments. Estimating by the current form and fitness, let us find those players for whom getting into the World Cup squad seems nearly impossible.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Shami has been dropped from the ODI team

Mohammed Shami was at the peak of his bowling form when he picked up 15 wickets in the Test series against South Africa. He was the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team and played a crucial role in winning the third Test against the Proteas.

A series of controversies had piled on Shami about his personal life which affected him mentally. Firstly, the BCCI contract was almost terminated and then the IPL contract. Fortunately, he got to play in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils.

The Bengal fast-bowler struggled in this IPL season and took only three wickets in 4 matches at an economy more than 10. He has been dropped from India’s ODI squad for the all-important tour to England.

He will not only have to stay mentally strong but also need to find his form to get back into the contention. With very spots left in the fast bowling department, it seems difficult for Shami to find any place.