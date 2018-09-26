5 Indians who should be included in the squad for the Tests against West Indies

Keshav Muthappa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 604 // 26 Sep 2018, 11:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian cricket team are facing quite a packed schedule. After an intense tour of England, they are currently taking part in the Asia Cup. Shortly after the Asia Cup, they will host West Indies for two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is before they travel down under for the all-important tour to Australia.

Given the workload, the BCCI will probably look to rest a few players for the series against West Indies, keeping in mind the tour to Australia.

There are a lot of players who have not been given a chance to play for India yet but who definitely deserve to play, given the form that they are in.

So, let's take a look at five such players who the team management should consider to keep in the squad for the series against West Indies which begins on October 4 with the first Test.

#5 Mayank Agarwal

The 28-year-old from Karnataka seems to have done everything humanly possible to get himself in the eyes of the team management. However, despite breaking records and scoring plently of runs in the domestic circuit for Karnataka, he has constantly been overlooked by the selectors.

He was the leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy last year. He performed extremely well in the recently concluded India A series as well, scoring lots of runs.

He is currently playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is performing quite well there too. He will be hoping for the selectors to pick him for the Tests against West Indies so that he can prove to them what he is made of and probably cement his place in the side for the future as well.

1 / 5 NEXT