5 instances when 1983 World Cup hero Kris Srikkanth was at his funniest

Former India cricketer and swashbuckling batter Kris Srikkanth was one of the heroes of India’s 1983 World Cup squad.

He scored 156 runs in eight matches, with a highest of 39. However, his most crucial contribution came in the final at Lord’s against the mighty West Indies.

India were sent into bat after losing the toss in the summit clash. Srikkanth scored a brisk 38 off 57 balls, smashing seven fours and a six against a bowling attack comprising Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding.

It remained the highest score in the 1983 World Cup final as West Indies were bowled out of 140 in response to India’s 183.

Srikkanth went on to captain India briefly and was the chairman of the Indian selection committee that picked the Indian side which won the 2011 World Cup.

Kris Srikkanth: One of a kind on and off the field

Apart from being a whirlwind opener, Srikkanth was a hilarious character known for his eccentricities.

As 83, the film based on India’s most famous cricketing triumph, hits theaters on December 24, we look at five funny incidents surrounding Srikkanth, who turned 62 on December 21.

#1. When Srikkanth blamed Kapil Dev for ruining his 'honeymoon' plans

Kris Srikkanth (left) with Ravi Shastri. Pic: Getty Images

At a promotional event for the movie 83, Srikkanth revealed that he had planned a second honeymoon in America after the World Cup, because he did not believe India would progress too far in the ICC event.

The former opener, in fact, revealed that he had booked tickets for Bombay (now Mumbai) to New York with a stop-over in London to play the World Cup.

Srikkanth recalled:

"Sunny (Gavaskar) called me up and said, 'We are going to America for a holiday after the World Cup. We will play the World Cup on the way, so please book your tickets for Bombay to New York (with a) stop-over in London to play the World Cup.'

"That was the original plan. Sandeep (Patil), Roger Binny - all of us had booked our tickets like that. We were actually going for a holiday to the US. We thought we would play the 1983 World Cup (along the way)."

The funny man joked that captain Kapil Dev ruined his honeymoon plans and added:

"After the World Cup, we were forced to come back to India to meet the Prime Minister and the President. Then, we had to book the US tickets again in the month of August.

"We faced a loss of 10,000 INR because of this and Kapil, you have to reimburse the money with interest (jokingly)."

No one gave India a chance of doing well at the 1983 World Cup since they had only won one game in the previous two World Cup editions, that too against East Africa.

#2 "Kya paagal ho gaya hai hamara captain" - When Srikkanth termed Kapil a fool

Kris Srikkanth top-scored for India in the 1983 World Cup final

In the trailer of the movie 83, one of the most hilarious scenes is the one in which Srikkanth's character says about Kapil - 'kya paagal ho gaya hai hamara captain' (Our captain has lost his mind).

Sharing details of the incident, Srikkanth revealed that most teammates laughed off Kapil’s suggestion that India could beat West Indies. Recreating the dressing room scenario, the former opener stated:

"Kapil Dev said when we can beat West Indies once, we can beat them once more. We thought that this bugger has become a fool. Roger (Binny), myself, Kiri (Syed Kirmani), Kirti (Azad) and all of us who were smoking thought that this guy had gone mad that day.

Srikkanth continued:

"(We thought) you are talking about beating this West Indian team. Thank God, none of us wants to remember the names of those four fast bowlers ever in our lives.

"And this idiot Kapil is coming and telling us that we will win this game. We thought kya paagal hai hamara captain (Our captain is such a fool)."

The 62-year-old, however, admitted that Kapil was serious about India having the ability to beat West Indies and lift the 1983 World Cup. He credited the then Indian captain for the the team’s famous victory.

