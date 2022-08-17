5 instances when fans ran onto the pitch even before a match ended

Fans are the true heartbeat of any sport and the same applies to the game of cricket.

Their importance was felt the most during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they weren't allowed in the stadiums due to bio-bubble restrictions. Several players were quite vocal about the lack of energy and positivity within the stadium due to the supporters' absence.

The more fans, the merrier it is as the atmosphere in stadiums is absolutely electric. However, this largely only rings true when there are restrictions or barriers between these supporters and the players they admire on the ground.

While security measures are taken very seriously now, there have been past incidents of fans entering grounds and invading the pitch after almost every game. Some of them have even done so hilariously before matches reach their end.

On that note, let's take a look at five such hilarious as well as embarrassing pitch invasions:

#5 Pakistan fans storming the pitch, beating steward in 2001

Pitch invasions back in the day were commonly seen in England. The supporters used to rush to the ground to watch the presentation ceremony after the win. But this particular invasion is what changed this tradition for good.

In an ODI between Pakistan and England played in Yorkshire in 2001, the visitors needed just two more runs to win the game. However, the fans, mostly those supporting the Men in Green, swarmed the pitch, uprooted the wickets and began to run all over the ground in a frenzy.

As players ran back to the pavilion, things got serious when some fans injured a steward, needing him to be stretchered off. The incident forced administrators to take steps with the hope of avoiding such invasions in the future.

#4 1983 World Cup semifinal

India's epic win in the 1983 World Cup semifinal against England also witnessed a premature pitch invasion. The visitors still needed one run to win, but the fans ran onto the pitch thinking that the game was over.

The England captain realized that it would get difficult for the players to rush off the field once the game was over. He hilariously called all his fielders to the off-side with one run needed so that they could run to the pavilion sooner.

Sandeep Patil and Kapil Dev, who were at the crease for India, couldn't help but giggle as they knew they too had to rush off the field once the final run was scored.

#3 "Jarvo" invading the pitch during the India vs England Tests

A hilarious fan with the name 'Jarvo' printed on the back of his jersey invaded the pitch multiple times during India's hard-fought Test series away to England in 2021.

He made his first appearance during the first Test in Nottingham when he walked out wearing the Indian jersey and began to cheer the Indian fielders. When the officials asked him to walk out of the playing area, he gestured at his badge to point out that he was a player merely doing his job in the field.

'Jarvo' repeated the same during the Lord's Test. He then went a step further by walking out to bat at the fall of an Indian wicket while wearing a helmet and pads.

Thanks to his antics, 'Jarvo' became an instant favorite of the fans and his invasions went viral on social media.

#2 West Indies crowd snatched Steve Waugh's bat

West Indies and Australia played a thrilling ODI series in 1999 which was level at 2-2.

The decider at Georgetown saw the Aussies need four runs off the final ball and captain Steve Waugh heaved it over mid-wicket. Although the ball didn't travel to the boundary, the batters ran two and there was a possibility of a third run which could have tied the game.

However, the crowd rushed onto the pitch, uprooted the stumps and also snatched Waugh's bat.

The players were in danger and the game had to be declared as a tie. Waugh was absolutely furious with the crowd's behavior and it remains one of the worst field invasion moments in cricket history.

#1 A car invades a Ranji Trophy game

The most hilarious and almost unbelievable pitch invasion arguably has to be when a car halted the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Players like Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma were shocked to see a car being driven towards the pitch with the players still on the field.

The driver was apparently a fan learning to drive and wanted to meet the players after seeing the lack of security on the ground. He tried to make an '8' on the ground and in doing so, almost hit Gambhir while taking a sharp turn.

The fan tried to flee the scene, but was caught in time by a guard.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra