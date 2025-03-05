5 instances when India beat Australia in an ICC knockout match ft. 2025 Champions Trophy

India produced an impressive performance against Australia on Tuesday (March 4) to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. With this result, India now have a 5-3 record against the Men in Yellow in knockout games of ICC white-ball events.

Out of these three losses, the most heartbreaking defeats for India came in the final clash of the 2003 and 2023 World Cups. The latter saw the Men in Blue remaining undefeated in all their 10 games before going down to Australia by six wickets in the final.

On that note, let's take a look at five of those games in which India secured victory over their arch nemesis.

#1 1998 Champions Trophy

The first edition of the Champions Trophy in 1998 saw Australia and India clashing in Dhaka, which was their first game and also a quarterfinal fixture. The Steve Waugh-led side won the toss and invited India to bat first.

India lost the wickets of Sourav Ganguly (1) and Mohammad Azharuddin (0) early. However, Sachin Tendulkar joined hands with Rahul Dravid (48) and Ajay Jadeja (71) to put India on the frontfoot. He slammed 141 off 128, with 13 fours and three sixes. In the end, India posted a 307-run total, while Michael Kasprowicz picked up three wickets for Australia.

In response, Mark Waugh (74) top-scored for Australia as they were bundled out for 263. Tendulkar starred with the ball as well, picking up four wickets.

India met West Indies in the semifinal where they were beaten by six wickets.

#2 2000 Champions Trophy

In the 2000 Champions Trophy, India beat Kenya in pre-quarterfinals to book a date with Australia, who had already qualified for the quarterfinal. This was due to their title-winning performance in the 1999 World Cup.

Australia won the toss and opted to field first in Nairobi. The Men in Blue got off to an impressive with their openers Sachin Tendulkar (38) and Sourav Ganguly (24). Playing in only his second ODI game, Yuvraj Singh (84) was the best batter for India, as they compiled a 265-run total. Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Shane Lee took two wickets each for Australia.

Thereafter, Ricky Ponting (46) and Michael Bevan (42) tried hard but Australia got all out for 245. Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Venkatesh Prasad bagged two wickets each for the Indian team.

India continued their momentum to beat South Africa by 95 runs in the semifinal. However, New Zealand secured a four-wicket victory against them in the final.

#3 2007 T20 World Cup

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 saw India led by keeper-batter MS Dhoni. Nothing extraordinary was expected from the young squad. But they managed to reach the semifinals and clashed with Australia in Durban.

India won the toss and batted first. They could only score 41 runs off the first eight overs, while losing Virender Sehwag (9) and Gautam Gambhir (24). Then came in in-form Yuvraj Singh who went berserk with the willow. His counter-attacking put Australia under pressure as the southpaw smashed 70 off 30 and stitched a 84-run stand with Robin Uthappa (34).

Dhoni (36 off 18) gave a final flourish to help India post a daunting 188 on the board. Mitchell Johnson picked up two wickets for Australia.

Then, Matthew Hayden (62) and Andrew Symonds (43) posed a strong challenge but departed at crucial junctures as India pulled things back. S. Sreesanth finished with exceptional figures of 2/12 off four overs to lead India to a 15-run win.

India created history by beating Pakistan by five runs in the final to lift the title.

#4 2011 World Cup

The 2011 World Cup at home was another special tournament for the Indian team. After winning four of their six games, they qualified for the quarterfinal in Ahmedabad where they met Australia.

Captain Ricky Ponting (104) played a sublime knock for Australia as they posted a 260-run total. Zaheer Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuvraj Singh scalped two wickets each for the Indian team.

In response, Sachin Tendulkar (53) and Gautam Gambhir (50) provided a stable platform for India after they lost Virender Sehwag (15) early. Then, Yuvraj (57*) played a heroic innings and got strong support from Suresh Raina (34*), as India crossed the line in the 48th over.

The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the semifinal and then went on to prevail by six wickets in the final against Sri Lanka to win the trophy.

#5 2025 Champions Trophy

On Tuesday, India successfully overcame the Australian challenge in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. After choosing to bat first, Australia's innings was set up nicely by Travis Head (39) and Steve Smith (73).

Although Alex Carey (61) made an important contribution in the end, Australia lost the plot in the middle and posted a 264-run total. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for the Indian side.

Thereafter, India were in a spot of bother at 43/2 after losing Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (28). But Virat Kohli (84) and Shreyas Iyer (45) soaked up the pressure with their impressive knocks.

Then, KL Rahul (42*) and Hardik Pandya (28) steered the team home as India sealed the chase with 11 balls to spare. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with two scalps.

