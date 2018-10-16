×
5 instances where most runs in an innings was by a nightwatchman

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    16 Oct 2018, 03:23 IST

There is one role in Test cricket which nobody is happy to perform- the role of a nightwatchman. It is more of a sacrifice rather than a career-building initiative. There have been many players who ended up becoming specialists in the role of a nightwatchman.

Players like Shane Warne, Saqlain Mushtaq, Jason Gillespie and Javagal Srinath were specialists in this unwanted role. On a few occasions, a nightwatchman made a match-winning contribution. Let's take a look at 5 instances of most runs in an innings being scored by a night watchman:


#5 Syed Kirmani (101*)

Syed Kirmani was a handy wicket-keeper batsman
Syed Kirmani was a handy wicket-keeper batsman

Kirmani played a match-winning knock while being sent in as a night watchman in a Test match against Australia in Mumbai in 1979. Kirmani went on to score 101* out of India's total of 458. India defeated Australia by an innings and 100 runs.

Kirmani put together an important partnership of 127 runs with Karsan Ghavri for the 8th wicket and helped India reach a respectable total of 458 in the first innings, which laid the foundation for the Indian win on a turning track.


#4 AL Mann (105)


Primarily a leg-break bowler, AL Mann's Test career lasted only 4 Tests, as he could not deliver on his primary role as a bowler. The highlight of his brief Test career was a hundred as a nightwatchman he made while Australia was chasing a challenging total of 339 runs in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against India during the 1977-78 series at Perth.

Mann made 105 while coming into bat at number 3.


#3 Mark Boucher (108)

Boucher was one of the best wicket-keeping batsmen of his generation
Boucher was one of the best wicket-keeping batsmen of his generation

One of the best wicket-keeper batsmen of all time, Mark Boucher scored a fighting hundred while his team was following on against England in the third Test of the 1999 series. Boucher came into bat as a nightwatchman and scored 108 runs, and put together a match-saving 192 run partnership with Gary Kirsten.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
