5 instances when Sri Lankan cricketers owned India

Looking back at the time when Sri Lanka dominated India.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 11:53 IST

In the past, Sri Lanka have rattled India quite a number of times

After humiliating arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of their Champions Trophy 2017 encounter, a confident India will look to continue their form when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second match of the tourney at the Oval on Thursday, June 8.

After an almost perfect show with both the willow and the cherry, it remains to be seen if India contemplate any changes ahead of the second game.

As for the islanders, who lost their opening clash against South Africa, the game against India will be a die-or-die affair. However, they will be playing without the services of an injured Angelo Mathews and suspended Upal Tharanga, which largely diminishes their chances of upsetting a strong India.

Although India are the favourites going into the game, here’s a flashback of the times when Sri Lankan players owned India and snatched the game away from them cruelly.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya’s 189 at Sharjah, 2000

The 189 from Jayasuriya in 2000 is one of his most memorable innings

Nearly 17 years ago, India and Sri Lanka locked horns in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup tri-series held in Sharjah. The two sides were led by two prolific left-handed batsmen - Sanath Jayasuriya and Sourav Ganguly.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. What followed shortly after was one of Sanath Jayasuriya’s best ODI innings. He looked in fine touch from the beginning. The early onslaught from his bat saw Zaheer Khan and Venkatesh Prasad losing line and length.

After exhibiting flamboyance against all the Indian bowlers, the Sri Lankan great fell on 189 to the ordinary bowling of Sourav Ganguly. Although his 189 came from 161 balls, it can be noted that back then, playing defensively and saving wickets was given more importance than falling prey to big hits.

What made Jayasuriya’s innings more special was that India, in response to Sri Lanka’s 299, was bundled out for a paltry 54 runs to lose the match by an unbelievable 245 runs.