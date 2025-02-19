5 instances of two batters scoring hundreds in the same innings of a Champions Trophy match ft. Will Young & Tom Latham

The much-awaited Champions Trophy kicked off on Wednesday (February 19) with Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand in Karachi. The Men in Green are the defending champions, having won the title in 2017 after beating India.

So far, eight editions of the Champions Trophy have taken place. India and Australia are the most successful teams in the showpiece event with two titles each.

In the first game of the Champions Trophy 2025, Will Young and Tom Latham scored impressive centuries for New Zealand to join an illustrious list of batters.

On that note, let's take a look at five occasions of two batters scoring tons in the same innings of a Champions Trophy game.

#1 Virender Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly, 2002

India clashed with England in Match 11 of the Champions Trophy 2002 in Colombo. Led by Nasser Hussain, England posted 269/7, with Ian Blackwell (82) being the top-scorer. Ashish Nehra and Anil Kumble scalped two wickets each for India.

In response, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly opened the batting for the Men in Blue. The duo adopted a positive approach and stitched a 192-run stand, before Sehwag (126 off 117) was dismissed. Meanwhile, Ganguly (117* off 109) remained unbeaten to take India home in less than 40 overs.

Interestingly, Sehwag emerged as the top-scorer in the tournament with 271 runs, while India were the joint-winners along with Sri Lanka.

#2 Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo, 2006

In Match 17 of the Champions Trophy 2006, West Indies were pitted against England in Ahmedabad.

The Brian Lara-led side won the toss and batted first. They lost Shivnarine Chanderpaul (13) early, which brought Dwayne Bravo to the crease along with Chris Gayle.

Both batters looked confident with their approach and soon started to fire boundaries in unison. The duo stitched a 174-run stand, before Gayle (101 off 128) was run-out.

Bravo continued the side’s momentum to remain unbeaten on 112 off 124, while getting support from Ramnaresh Sarwan (29). They lifted the side’s total to 272. Sajid Mahmood picked two wickets for England.

In response, England chased down the score with nine balls to spare. Kevin Pietersen (90*) was the top-scorer for the side.

Despite the loss, West Indies reached the final, but lost to Australia. Chris Gayle was the best batter in the tournament with 474 runs.

#3 Ricky Ponting & Shane Watson, 2009

Arch-rivals Australia and England met in the first semi-final of the 2009 Champions Trophy in Centurion.

England’s decision to bat first backfired as they were reduced to 101/6 in 20.2 overs. However, Tim Bresnan (80) led the charge for the side and helped them post 257. Peter Siddle was the pick of the bowlers for the Kangaroos with three wickets.

During the chase, Australia lost Tim Paine (4) early. However, captain Ricky Ponting joined hands with Shane Watson to resurrect the team’s innings and set them on the right path.

The duo were sublime with their timing and positive mindset, which helped the side to cross the 100-run mark in 21 overs. Watson gave a catching opportunity, but England failed to pounce upon it.

As a result, Watson continued his rampant approach and remained unbeaten on 136 off 132, while Ponting slammed 111* off 115. They chased down the total in less than 42 overs.

Australia went on to lift the title as well by beating New Zealand. Ponting was the top-scorer in the tournament with 288 runs.

#4 Shakib Al Hasan & Mahmudullah, 2017

Bangladesh locked horns with New Zealand in Match 9 of Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff.

The Black Caps won the toss and opted to bat first. Ross Taylor (63) and Kane Williamson (57) were the key contributors, as New Zealand scored 265/8 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh were in serious trouble at 33/4, courtesy of triple strikes from Tim Southee. At this juncture, they got much needed support from Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.

After understanding the nature of the surface, the duo dominated the Kiwi bowling unit.

Trent Boult brought an end to their terrific 224-run stand by dismissing Shakib (114 off 115). Nevertheless, Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 102 off 107 to complete the chase with 16 balls to spare.

The win paved the way for the Tigers to enter the semi-finals, where they were comprehensively beaten by India.

#5 Will Young & Tom Latham, 2025

New Zealand were up against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi. The Black Caps were off to a bad start after losing Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10) early.

However, veteran batter Tom Latham brought his calm approach and sound technique to help New Zealand's cause. Meanwhile, opener Will Young was already looking in sublime touch.

The duo lifted the side's total from 73/3 to 191/4, before Young (107 off 113) was dismissed by Naseem Shah. However, Latham (118* off 104) and Glenn Phillips (61 off 39) paved the way for the side to post a strong total of 320.

Interestingly, Latham registered the highest individual score against Pakistan in the tournament's history. At the time of writing, Pakistan are at 153/6 after the end of 34 overs.

