List of first centurions in each edition of the Champions Trophy ft. Will Young

The 2025 Champions Trophy is underway with the ongoing opening clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

The hosts won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first as openers Will Young and Devon Conway made their way out to the middle. Will Young smashed an impressive century to give New Zealand a strong start in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi.

With that, he also became the first centurion of the tournament in the very first match. That said, let us take a look at the list of first centurions from each edition of the Champions Trophy so far.

List of first centurions in each edition of the Champions Trophy

#1 Alistair Campbell (1998)

Former Zimbabwe batter Alistair Campbell smashed the first century in the 1998 edition of the Champions Trophy. The 52-year-old, who was also Zimbabwe's captain, scored 100 runs off 143 deliveries including seven fours and a six against New Zealand. However, Zimbabwe ended up losing the game as his efforts went in vain.

#2 Avishka Gunawardene (2000)

Former Sri Lankan batter Avishka Gunawardene scored the first hundred in the 2000 edition of the Champions Trophy. His knock of 132 off 146 balls, which included 19 boundaries, came against the West Indies in Nairobi. Sri Lanka went on to win the game and Gunawardene was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match.'

The following edition in 2002 saw another Sri Lankan batter score the tournament's first hundred. This time around, it was none other than the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka were chasing 201 runs against Pakistan in Colombo when the left-hander struck an unbeaten 102 off 120 balls including 10 fours, guiding his team to an eight-wicket victory as well.

#4 Nathan Astle (2004)

Former New Zealand all-rounder became the first centurion of the 2004 Champions Trophy with his unbeaten 145 against USA at The Oval. His 145* came off 151 balls which included 13 fours and 6 sixes as the Kiwis posted a massive total of 347/4 batting first and won the game by a massive margin of 210 runs in the end.

#5 Upul Tharanga (2006)

Yet another Sri Lankan features on this list. Former batter Upul Tharanga scored the first century of the 2006 edition against Bangladesh in Mohali. Opening the batting, he scored 105 runs off 129 deliveries including 11 fours and a six, helping them post 302/8 batting first. Tharanga won the 'Player of the Match' award as they won by 38 runs eventually.

Former Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan carried on the tradition by becoming yet another batter from his country to slam the first ton of the Champions Trophy with his century against South Africa. Dilshan scored 106 runs off just 92 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six and also won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed the first century of the 2013 Champions Trophy against South Africa in Cardiff. India, powered by Dhawan's 94-ball 114, including 12 fours and a six, put up a total of 331/7 batting first. India won the game by 26 runs as Dhawan was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

#8 Tamim Iqbal (2017)

Bangladesh's opener Tamim Iqbal scored the first hundred of the 2017 edition in their game against England at The Oval. Batting first, Bangladesh made 305/6, thanks to Tamim's 128 off 142 balls which included 12 fours and 3 sixes. However, England scaled down the target with eight wickets to spare as his efforts went in vain.

#9 Will Young (2025)

As the Champions Trophy returns after a long gap in 2025, New Zealand's Will Young became the first centurion of this edition. In the ongoing opening clash against Pakistan in Karachi, Young scored 107 runs off 113 balls with 12 boundaries and a six. The Kiwis have put up a total of 320/5 batting first against the hosts.

