5 instances when out-of-form players turned the tides in a final

It is extremely essential for an athlete to have self-confidence in order to perform well in any sport. A lot of it is built in the rigorous training that s/he undergoes. However, the form of a player is also of vital importance for his/her self-fulfillment.

Form, along with experience are the best equipments in the hands of a player. A purple patch boosts the morale of the player to take on tougher oppositions.

Teams have been able to win entire tournaments riding on the good form of their players. Returning not out after a successful chase, or bowling economical overs with a few wickets, these factors provide a sense of mental satisfaction.

Thus, when on song, players can punch well above their weight by defeating much higher ranked opponents. Similarly, a bad run of results even the best of the class to falter against not much fancied oppositions.

It is vital for the squad, especially the key players, to maintain a healthy run ahead of big tournaments, as it enables them to take the field with added mettle.

While legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Sanath Jayasuriya have made the most of their dream run in multilateral tournaments, there have been occasions where out-of-form players have outshone in the final, bringing ultimate international glory for their country.

Let's have a look at five such instances:

#5 Kumar Sangakkara 52* vs India, ICC World T20 2014 Final

This was the second big final between the neighbours, the previous being the World Cup Final in 2011.

The Indian team had been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, riding on the form of Virat Kohli, enjoying an unbeaten run till the final. Sri Lanka had also claimed their spot in the final on a complete team performance.

However, veteran Kumar Sangakkara was not having the greatest of tournaments. He managed just 19 runs in four matches, at a dismal average of 4.75. He was a vital cog in the Sri Lankan unit and the Islanders required something special from him in the finals.

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and invited India to bat first. A disciplined bowling effort restricted India to 130/4 in their 20 overs as nobody apart from Virat Kohli got going.

However, the Indian bowling line-up boasted of three quality spinners and a part-timer in Ashwin, Jadeja, Amit Mishra and Raina.

With MS Dhoni to channelise them, the four promised to be lethal on a subcontinental track. Sri Lanka lost a wicket their first wicket early and got another setback in the form of Dilshan in the powerplay.

When India started to look threatening, it was Sangakkara who walked into the middle. The chase was not daunting but required patience and a calm mindset. Sri Lanka just required one good partnership to win the game.

The southpaw realised this and combined with his longtime partner Mahela Jayawardene and started off cautiously.

The wicket-keeper batsman did not allow his form to impact him in the big final and played a crafty knock.

He negotiated the Indian spinners adeptly. Though the boundaries did not come easily, Sanga kept the scoreboard ticking.

With Sri Lanka losing another two wickets quickly, Sanga held on to one end, putting all his experience and technique into play. He defied his form to play a match-winning 52* off 35 balls, with six fours and a six.

Sangakkara was rightly adjudged Man of the Match for his vital knock.