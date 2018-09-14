5 Interesting Captaincy Records Held by MS Dhoni

Dhoni made his captaincy debut today in 2007 against Pakistan.

Today, in 2007, the most successful Indian captain, MS Dhoni made his captaincy debut versus arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling encounter in the T20 World Cup, 2007. In one of the most memorable Indo-Pak clashes, India set a target of 142 runs in 20 overs for Pakistan. The last ball run out restricted Pakistan from winning the match in a heroic fashion, as India later won the match in a bowl-out decider, as Sehwag, Harbhajan and Uthappa knocked the bails off, something which none of the three Pakistani bowlers managed to do.

After a dream debut, MS Dhoni has achieved a lot in his lustrous captaincy career. Here are the five captaincy records of MS Dhoni which prove why he is one of the best captains of all time:

#5 Only captain to whitewash Australia in Australia in the 21st century

Virat's heroics in the T20I series sealed a 3-0 whitewash victory for India versus Australia in Australia

MS Dhoni's men in blue made Australia suffer from a whitewash in the T20I series in 2016. Though the Aussie captain won all the tosses, India made sure they didn't win any of the matches.

Virat Kohli was the man of the match in two out of the three T20 matches, as Shane Watson's 124*(71) innings in a losing cause got him awarded as the man of the match in the third and final T20.

After suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss in the ODI series, India took a perfect revenge in the T20I series. Virat was the man of the series, scoring 199 runs in the three matches, whereas Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker of the series with a total of 6 wickets to his name.

