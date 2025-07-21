5 interesting facts about Anshul Kamboj, India's newest addition to squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to India's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The development came after India battled with injury concerns in its pace department ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester from July 23 onwards.Arshdeep Singh (thumb) is ruled out of the fixture, while Akash Deep is likely to remain unavailable due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy will no longer take part in the series due to his knee injury.Notably, Kamboj impressed by emerging as the highest wicket-taker of Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with 34 dismissals in six games. Then, he was the finest bowler in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 with 16 wickets in three appearances.As a result, the 24-year-old was included in India A's squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions. With five wickets in two games, he was the side's top bowler, as both games ended in a draw.Let's take a look at a few interesting facts about Anshul Kamboj ahead of India's fourth Test against England.#1. Took up cricket after getting motivated by India's 2011 World Cup victoryDuring an interaction with TOI last year, Anshul Kamboj disclosed that India's 2011 World Cup ignited his passion to become a professional cricketer. He then traveled from his village, Fazilpur, to Karnal every day to undergo cricket practice. Soon, his family switched their base to Karnal as well.Kamboj displayed his potential by returning as Haryana's top wicket-taker in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2018-19 with 33 wickets in seven games.However, around 2020, Kamboj decided to train in Gurgaon (Gurugram), which had much better training facilities than Karnal. He said:“When I watched India win the 2011 World Cup, it motivated me. I told my parents that I wanted to play cricket professionally. My family has always been supportive. They never asked me to worry about the results.&quot;I started playing at a local academy in Karnal. But, then I decided to get professional coaching in Gurgaon. I didn't travel everyday because it would have taken a toll on my body. I stayed at my relatives' place for a few days in a week.&quot;#2. Only third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji TrophyThe Ranji Trophy 2024-25 turned out to be a career-changing tournament for Anshul Kamboj. The right-arm pacer scripted history by becoming only the third bowler to dismiss all 10 batters in a single innings in a Ranji Trophy game.Kamboj achieved this feat during Haryana's league stage fixture against Kerala at Rohtak. He finished with sensational figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs to bundle out Kerala for 291. Although the game ended in a draw, he gained prominence with his bowling efforts.#3. Played a key role in Haryana's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 title victoryAnshul Kamboj made a strong impression with his breakthrough performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24. The contributions helped him cement a permanent place on the side and make his name in the Indian domestic circuit.Kamboj scalped 17 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16, with best figures of 4/30, as Haryana went on to lift their maiden title. As a result, he was offered a contract from Mumbai Indians and represented them in IPL 2024.#4. Anshul Kamboj's batting credentials - Stitched the highest 8th wicket stand for India AAnshul Kamboj displayed his ability to endure long hours with the bat during India A's unofficial Test fixture against England Lions. During his presence at the crease, he created history as well.Kamboj arrived at the crease when India A were at 268/7 and were leading by 290 runs. He remained unbeaten on 51 off 86 and stitched the highest-ever eighth partnership of 149 runs with Tanush Kotian (90* off 108), as India A declared on 417/7 and set up a target of 439. The Lions were at 32/3 when the game ended in a draw.Previously, the record was held by Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaskaran Buttar, who added 137 runs against West Indies A in 2010.#5. Inspired by Glenn McGrath's bowlingDuring an aforementioned interview with TOI, Anshul Kamboj shared that the former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has been his idol since childhood.In particular, Kamboj was fascinated by McGrath's consistent line-lengths and hitting the perfect seam to unsettle the batters. He said:“I remember watching some of McGrath’s matches on TV. When I started playing at the age of 12, I started watching a lot of his spells on YouTube. I realised the importance of bowling a consistent line and length. I was fascinated by it.&quot;Reportedly, Anshul Kamboj also attended the two-day training camp of MRF Pace Foundation at Lahli in 2018, which was headed by Glenn McGrath.